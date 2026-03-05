Wakefield Trinity secured their second victory of the new Super League season after edging a scrappy and tense affair with Hull FC.

Both teams came into the game with just one win from their first three games, but it was Daryl Powell’s side who emerged victorious 14-10 to inflict a third straight defeat on the Black and Whites.

Here are the Trinity ratings from the DIY Kitchens Stadium..

Josh Rourke: 8

Was brought in at the expense of Max Jowitt, who was dropped: and it was a decision that paid off. Looked comfortable at fullback and did loads of nice work with the ball. A good night for Rourke.

Will Tate: 7

Caught out a couple of times defensively but showed up really well in attack and took his two tries nicely.

Corey Hall: 8

Had a good night. Plenty of work,

Oli Pratt: 7

Took his try well on the stroke of half-time.

Jayden Myers: 6

A quiet night on the wing for the former Bradford youngster.

Jake Trueman: 6

Up and down; not quite the spark we expect from him on occasions but kicked well alongside his half-back partner. If the clamour for Mason Lino to return grows then it could increasingly be Trueman whose position is under threat.

Jack Sinfield: 8

Trinity’s best attacking threat with ball in hand. There is a reason Lino hasn’t come back into the team yet – and that is the form of Sinfield.

Mike McMeeken: 8

Had a moment he would be keen to forget in the first half when going head-to-head with Brad Fish and conceding a needless penalty, but as usual, was bang on it and led from the front.

Harvey Smith: 8

The loss of Tyson Smoothy was a blow but Trinity have a star in Smith. Got through an astonishing amount of work in

Ky Rodwell: 5

Only managed 18 minutes at the start.

Seth Nikotemo: 6

One of Wakefield’s quieter forwards.

Isaiah Vagana: 7

Amidst a difficult start, the form of Vagana has been a real plus. Did over 70 minutes here and contributed plenty.

Jazz Tevaga: 6

Did plenty of work in attack but it’s increasingly starting to look as though Daryl Powell may have to decide between one of Tevaga or Pitts. Running both doesn’t seem to be working.

Cam Scott: 6

Was called upon from the bench for just over 20 minutes and struggled to make an impact.

Jay Pitts: 6

Doesn’t quite have the same impact from the bench. As discussed, it’s a team dilemma for Powell.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 7

Definitely the best forward from the bench.

Caius Faatili: 7

Helped get Wakefield on the front foot in the second half.