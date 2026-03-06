If there was one conclusion to come out of Las Vegas, it’s that collaboration between Super League and the NRL is closer than ever.

Peter V’Landys, the NRL supremo, has made waves in the aftermath of Vegas with his comments about a deal with Super League, insisting that time is ticking.

That’s very much true; officials in the Northern Hemisphere are aware of the need to get a deal done quick, but crucially, there is a growing appetite to get it done, from both sides.

Nigel Wood was seen speaking to both V’Landys and Andrew Abdo at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and what has become clear from people who are close to the situation is that both competitions accept that their negotiations with broadcasters are strengthened by working together.

V’Landys is working to attain a $4 billion deal when the NRL re-negotiate, but to do so, there is an acceptance that having global rights, Super League rights, significantly aids his cause.

Likewise, Wood and the RFL are under no illusion that having the NRL board helps their cause too and fundamentally, that is the highest priority for the sport in this hemisphere now.

The challenge now is thrashing out a deal but when you listen to what V’Landys wants in order to work with Super League, it becomes apparent that many of those things are wanted too.

The key point is who holds the power, and V’Landys has been combative about that, saying they would want ‘complete control’ to do a deal.

But it’s worth noting that the RFL’s strategic review, recommends independence and a restriction in Super League voting power. The self-interest that has held the game back for too long is something the governing body wants rid of with the NRL involved or not.

The NRL want partnership, not dictatorship. V’Landys has even been quoted as saying it should be a brother and sister relationship. The NRL want more global games, the RFL said in the review they want that too, and likewise, they also want an aligned international calendar.

The two parties have more in common than you think, and while there will undoubtedly be areas that need ironing out before a deal is done, there’s more confidence than ever, from both sides, that it can be achieved.

Ultimately, the only stumbling block appears to be the monetary deal involved.

Will everyone be happy if it happens? No. There are some club owners uneasy or even dead-set against it. But it’s a reality that appears to be coming to fruition.