Doncaster half-back Connor Robinson wrote his name into the rugby league record books on Sunday afternoon – after setting an all-time record in the sport’s 131-year history.

The Dons were impressive in booking their spot in the next round of the Championship play-offs, hammering Barrow Raiders 72-0 to set up a mouthwatering tie with London Broncos next weekend.

But Robinson arguably stole all the headlines after he not only set a new all-time record for most consecutive goal kicks – but surpassed it by some distance.

Connor Robinson sets all-time record

The Dons star was sat on 40 consecutive goal kicks without a failure going into Sunday’s game. He knew that kicking two without failure on Sunday would see him set a new record.

That record was held jointly by three individuals; Liam Finn, Jamie Ellis and Rhyse Martin – three of the most prolific goal-kickers over the last decade.

And within 15 minutes of Sunday’s game, Robinson had achieved the feat, surpassed the trio and set a new rugby league record of 42 without failure.

RECORD = OBLITERATED Connor Robinson’s 12 successful goal kicks today sees the scrum-half set a new world record for most consecutive successful goal kick attempts with 52! And he’s not finished yet! Congratulations, Connor! 👏🙌#COYD pic.twitter.com/EvbUo6UK1x — Doncaster RLFC (@Doncaster_RLFC) September 6, 2026

However, he was not done there – not by a long way!

The Dons would go on to score a further ten tries across the remainder of the game against the Cumbrians, with Robinson converting each and every one of them to make it 12 in a row on Sunday afternoon alone.

Incredibly, it means that while the previous record was 41, by 5pm on Sunday, Robinson had moved to a staggering 52 successful goal kicks without missing a single one!

Robinson could extend record further

And by virtue of having a perfect record with the boot against Barrow, it means Robinson’s streak is still alive going into next week’s tie in the capital against London Broncos, too.

That means a record that will already take some beating could get extended even further.

Given how difficult it is to get past 41 conversions – as proven by the fact three players jointly held the all-time record before this weekend – to reach 52 is a feat that will take some doing over the coming years.

We’re willing to go out on a limb and suggest it will be some time before a player usurps Connor Robinson at the top of this particular record-breaking list.

And amazingly, he isn’t done yet!