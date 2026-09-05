They thrashed Leeds Rhinos in what many expect to be a dress rehearsal of the Grand Final, but Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet insists their dominant display will mean nothing heading into the play-offs.

Wigan were outstanding as they put the Rhinos to the sword, taking top spot off them in the process heading into the final round. A 40-8 victory put emphasis on their dominance and moved them to within 80 minutes of a domestic double, having won the Challenge Cup Final earlier in the year.

Peet was delighted with his side’s display but insists it will count for nothing once knock-out football arrives later this month.

“I was pleased with the performance,” Peet said. “I knew we were coming up against a really good team. It’s just a great arena, build up, crowd. I thought we were coming up against a great team, in good form, and like I said it was going to be a big occasion. I’m pleased, I’m proud.

“We knew it was going to take that sort of defensive performance up against Leeds because they’re constantly asking questions and we were quite excited about that challenge. They’ve got so many good athletes and they play quite an expansive game so you know you’ve got to pride yourself on coming up with big players. Yeah, they’re a good team.”

But when asked about any psychological advantage gained at Headingley, Peet said: “Absolutely not, no. I think we played well, Leeds will learn a lot. They were unfortunate with the injury at the start, they’ve got some players to come back, they’ll go away and come back better I’m sure. So I know we have to be prepared to keep improving as well.”

Peet also praised Austin Daniel after his try-scoring display, revealing his call-up came late after two late injuries in the week.

“Jake (Wardle) went down, George O’Loughlin was in and then George went down at the end of our last session. Austin had trained on the wing because someone else wasn’t training and he trained well so I didn’t have much to think about really, I just said you’re in.

“He just smiled and it was his birthday today as well so he just seemed excited. He obviously loves playing the game and I think he’s grown into it through the year, I think he’s enjoying it.”