London Broncos will play Doncaster in their opening Championship play-off fixture next week, after the Dons and Widnes both progressed through their first matches.

A complicated and complex ten-team Championship play-off system began this weekend, with two teams eliminated from the race to be crowned champions, ahead of the entry of the top two of the Broncos and Newcastle Thunder next week.

It means that there are eight teams left standing in the race after the opening week.

Two teams eliminated from Championship play-offs

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is the teams that finished ninth and tenth who have been ruled out of the run-in from here on out after losing their games at the weekend.

Whitehaven were beaten 36-4 by Midlands Hurricanes while Batley Bulldogs narrow went down to Sheffield Eagles, with Craig Lingard’s side progressing to another eliminator next week alongside Haven.

They will travel to the losers of the two qualifier games from this weekend: Oldham and Barrow Raiders.

Oldham suffered a shock loss at home to Widnes Vikings to ensure they needed to use their second lifeline in the play-offs, with the Vikings progressing through to a qualifying final game next week.

And Barrow are also in the same position after being hammered 72-0 by the Dons in South Yorkshire.

London’s opponents confirmed

The Broncos know one win will see them straight through to the Grand Final, and they will host Doncaster in the capital next weekend after the Dons were victorious.

The losers of that game gets a second chance next week against one of the victorious eliminator teams, while Newcastle will host Widnes with the same outcome on the line for the Thunder and the Vikings.

It’s complex, but two teams have now gone and there are eight left in the running to be crowned Championship champions.

Championship play-off results: week one

Qualifying semi-final: Oldham 24-30 Widnes Vikings

Qualifying semi-final: Doncaster 72-0 Barrow Raiders

Eliminator semi-final: Sheffield 25-18 Batley Bulldogs – Batley eliminated

Eliminator semi-final: Midlands Hurricanes 36-4 Whitehaven – Whitehaven eliminated

Championship play-offs: week two

Qualifying final: London Broncos v Doncaster

Qualifying final: Newcastle Thunder v Widnes Vikings

Eliminator final: Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes

Eliminator final: Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

Losers of eliminator finals are eliminated.