Whitehaven coach Kyle Amor labelled his 14-man team ‘heroes’ after they won against all the odds on Sunday to move out of the Championship’s relegation zone.

Haven ended a turbulent week – which began with the players suggesting they would not fulfil their remaining fixtures – on an absolute high, travelling to the Championship’s bottom club, Dewsbury Rams, and winning 18-10 despite having just one interchange available.

The Cumbrian side actually had no interchanges available in the final stages of a dramatic victory, after an injury to Ryan King in the second half. But they held on to move out of the bottom two: and Amor, who was only appointed on Monday after Jonty Gorley resigned, could not hide his pride.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors ratings: ‘Electrifying’ man the difference as key stars flatter to deceive in Hull FC win

He said: “What a game. You just nailed it: heroes. I’m immensely proud of the group. It’s the last time I’m going to mention what’s been going on and change the way we start trying to think as a playing group. I thought that first half was pretty perfect.

“To do what they’ve done and win with 14 in this competition, regardless of who you’re playing, is pretty bloody tough. That’s what I asked for: tough men, in a tough situation, and we got it once again. There can be no question over the commitment of this group.

“The challenge is we’ve got to go next week against a very good York team. But for now, we’ve got to enjoy this win.”

Haven host York next week in another huge game that could go a long way to defining the club’s survival hopes – and Amor called on the people of Whitehaven to get out in force and support the club as they battle issues both on and off the field.

“For next week, we need everyone in the town to show the commitment what our players have done and get behind this team,” he said. “Regardless of why you want to follow Whitehaven, forget what’s gone on in the past and just get down to The Rec. You’ll see a group who once again will be so proud to wear that shirt and continue to rip in.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Lee Kershaw update as winger makes decision on London Broncos future and 2025