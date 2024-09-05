Championship club Halifax Panthers have warned their future could be ‘at immediate risk’ after being issued with an order from HMRC, as well as revealing they have failed to pay their players and staff.

The Panthers are one of the game’s most famous clubs, but are facing enormous financial insecurity due to a variety of factors. Their interim chairman, Lee Kenny, has issued a plea to supporters to rally around the club in its hour of need – insisting they ‘urgently’ need donations to ensure they continue.

Kenny says a ‘perfect storm’ of sponsors going into administration and small crowds, among with a six-figure cash injection that fell through at the last moment recently, has led Halifax to this point.

Kenny said: “I wish I could write to you under better circumstances, but as a club, and not for the first time in our history, we find ourselves facing a challenging financial situation.

“Despite the efforts of our shareholders and directors, who have invested nearly £700,000, the current financial environment means we urgently need additional donations or access to capital to ensure we continue to move forward.

“It’s been a perfect storm that’s brought us here. Several of our sponsor companies have gone into administration, some of the original consortium members are no longer able to contribute as they once did, and the general financial uncertainty in the country, combined with smaller crowds, has left a large hole in our budget.

“Just last week, we were expecting a six-figure boost to our income, only to see it withdrawn at the very last moment.

“As you’d expect from a professional club, our biggest expenses are payroll and taxation. We reached out to HMRC for an extension and time to pay, something that has been granted to other clubs recently, including ourselves in the past.

“However, instead of receiving this extension, we’ve been issued an official “order to pay” which is due early next week. If we are unable to meet this demand, the future of the club will be at immediate risk.

“This situation has also affected our ability to fully pay our dedicated players, coaching team, and staff this week. I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank them for their understanding and apologise for the delay. We are working hard to ensure the remainder of the payments are made next week.

“We’ve been reaching out to sponsors and friends of the club to raise funds through donations, sponsorships, or loans. While these discussions have been positive, we now find ourselves needing to ask for your help as well. This isn’t something we do lightly, but these are extraordinary times, and we must all come together to protect the future of Halifax Panthers.”

The club have asked for potential investors to step forward and sponsor or donate towards the future of the club. They have also urged as many people as possible to attend their upcoming home game with Dewsbury Rams this week. They say if 1,000 extra people attend, it will raise £15,000.

Anyone who can help should email Future@HalifaxPanthers.co.uk.

