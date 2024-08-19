Championship club appoints Kyle Amor as new head coach in shock twist

Struggling Championship club Whitehaven have confirmed that former player and Sky Sports pundit Kyle Amor has taken charge as the club’s head coach with immediate effect.

Amor, who hails from the area and played for Haven 15 years ago, has agreed to step into the role at short notice after previous coach Jonty Gorley resigned just minutes after their victory over Doncaster on Sunday.

The move marks Amor’s first foray into coaching, and he has been tasked with keeping Haven in the Championship despite huge off-field problems which have mounted in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Cumbrian club said: “Whitehaven Rugby League are delighted to announce that Kyle Amor has agreed to take over as head coach at the club with immediate effect for the remainder of the 2024 season. The 37 yr old TV broadcaster with Sky Sports is returning to his roots having played for Whitehaven in 2009 and 2010.

“His illustrious career has seen him don the shirts of Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield, St Helens, Warrington and finally Widnes. Kyle was also an Irish international and has represented Cumbria.