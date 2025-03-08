Castleford Tigers: The jaw-dropping stats behind ‘hero’ Judah Rimbu’s performance against Salford Red Devils

Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu was already on his way to endearing himself to the Castleford Tigers faithful, but his Man of the Match performance against Salford Red Devils has cemented his status as a hero.

The wiley hooker was right at the heart of his side’s 22-14 win over the Red Devils – the Fords’ first of the season – and notably scored the winning try in the 78th minute.

Here is a full rundown of the absolutely insane stats Rimbu posted last night.

Defensive steel

Whilst the focus of his performance will, rightfully so, be on his attacking exploits, he more than fronted up in defence when called upon as well.

Across his shift, the hooker made a whopping 28 tackles, which was only beaten by Alex Mellor (32) and George Griffin (30) who both started the game. He also made 4 from marker.

Crucially, he also posted a sensational record of 100% tackle success rate across the game, with only George Hill (16) matching this record for the Tigers.

Attacking stardust

His attacking exploits certainly caught the eye in the win, and he deserves his flowers as a result.

Rimbu made 10 carries across his stint and made a staggering 123 metres from these – an average gain of 12.3 metres per carry. This was also the highest figure of any of the Fords’ players across the game. He also notched an impressive 9 carries from dummy half and made 1 linebreak too.

On top of this, he notched two tackle bursts.

Rimbu also played a crucial part in keeping the scoreboard ticking over. As mentioned earlier, he scored the decisive try to steal the win for his side, but he also nabbed an assist for Muizz Mustapha’ score as well.

He could have had another assist too, with his delicious grubber kick (his 1 attacking kick of the game) nearly sending Josh Simm in for a score, but the winger couldn’t quite get the ball down.

These are impressive numbers on the whole anyway, but when you factor in the fact he came off the bench to post these stats is quite remarkable.

