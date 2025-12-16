Former Super League stalwart Adam Sidlow has made his first move into coaching after agreeing to take on a role working with St Helens’ scholarship sides.

Sidlow only recently confirmed his retirement as a professional following a lengthy career that saw him make well over 300 appearances for a plethora of different clubs.

His most recent stint in the game was with Swinton Lions, before he confirmed 2025 would be his final season in the game as a player. However, Sidlow is remaining in the sport, it seems, after taking to social media to reveal he was now working under Paul Rowley at the Saints.

Sidlow will not be directly involved with Rowley and the first-team picture at the Super League heavyweights, but he is making his first steps as coach by moving into their scholarship setup.

Speaking on LinkedIn, Sidlow confirmed: “I’m happy to share I’m starting a new position as Assistant Scholarship Coach at St Helens RFC.”

The 38-year-old enjoyed a long and varied career in the sport, making his breakthrough nearly 20 years ago when he made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings.

His big break came when he made the switch to Salford in 2008, spending five seasons with the Red Devils before a move to Bradford Bulls.

Sidlow made over 100 appearances there before becoming part of Toronto Wolfpack’s inaugural squad under Rowley. He joined Leigh for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 before another two-season spell working with Rowley at the Red Devils. Sidlow then dropped down to the Championship with Oldham, before finishing up with Swinton.

