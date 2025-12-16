Former Salford Red Devils and Featherstone Rovers forward Elijah Taylor has agreed a deal to continue his playing career back in Australia in 2026.

Taylor has spent the last five years in England. He joined Salford ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign and would go on to make 41 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring just once.

Taylor then dropped down to the Championship for 2023, spending a solitary season with Featherstone Rovers before helping spearhead Oldham’s League 1 title charge in 2024. He remained with the Roughyeds last season as they established themselves as a major player in the second tier, too.

But Taylor left after their play-off exit at the hands of Halifax Panthers, with it being confirmed at the time that he would be returning to Australia.

And the veteran forward will continue his playing career after signing with Macarthur-based club Campbelltown City for 2026.

Taylor turns 37 next year and has almost 200 NRL games under his belt after stints with the likes of New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

Campbelltown City have a long and rich history in Australia’s lower grades. They have had stars including the likes of Jarryd Hayne come through their development system in the past, while the likes of former Hull FC forward Frank Pritchard has also featured for the club.

And they will now welcome Taylor into their ranks for 2026. The lower grades has a swell of players familiar to English rugby league fans – with the likes of Blake Ferguson and Rhys Kennedy also signing for clubs ahead of next season. Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Mitch Garbutt will also be the captain-coach of Scone Thoroughbreds.

