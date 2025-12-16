2026 is shaping up to be a fantastic and historic year for Super League, not least with the influx of new and exciting talent joining the competition.

But for all the big names and superstar arrivals coming into Super League, there will be another clutch of stars who break through that are just beginning their professional careers.

Every club will be hopeful that their next big star is ready to make their mark in the league next year – and we’ve gone through every club to pick out one we think could be a breakout player. The only rule? They have to have made fewer than 10 Super League appearances!

Bradford Bulls: Ebon Scurr

Okay, we’re slightly cheating to start with – but technically, Scurr hasn’t played 10 Super League games due to the fact his club haven’t been in the top flight for over a decade!

But there is categorically no doubting he is a star of the future and now Bradford are back in the big time, they will hope it is with them. The latest product of their successful academy system, Scurr is a forward with immense potential – and who already has admirers in Super League.

Castleford Tigers: Jenson Windley

We were tempted to go with Fletcher Rooney, but he passes our threshold of having played 10 Super League games. So we’re going with versatile 19-year-old back Windley.

Castleford have recruited some very strong options in the spine, meaning Windley’s chances might be limited. But whether it’s reserve grade, out on loan or if the opportunity arises in the Tigers’ first team, Windley will look the part.

Catalans Dragons: Léo Darrélatour

In his handful of games on the wing last season, Darrélatour stood out for all the right reasons in a Catalans team that struggled. He’ll get more chances in 2026 – and he’ll likely take them.

Huddersfield Giants: Marshall Land

The young pivot made his professional debut in the final rounds of last season for the Giants. He’ll likely get more opportunities under Luke Robinson – a coach that’s never held back from giving youth a chance – this season.

Hull FC: Callum Kemp

We could have picked one of a number of Hull stars from their academy – including Kemp’s own brother! But the young half-back looks to be a player with real promise going into the latter part of the 2025 season, when he featured in the Black and Whites’ last three matches. He’s one to keep an eye out for.

Hull KR: Louix Gorman

It’s a tough ask breaking into the Rovers setup these days given the success they’ve enjoyed in recent years! But one player who could easily do that if given the opportunity is outside back Gorman.

Capable of playing wing or centre, the 20-year-old performed well in the Championship with Featherstone and London before getting a Super League opportunity at Salford at the end of last season. That should push him into Willie Peters’ thinking.

Leeds Rhinos: Presley Cassell

A slightly obvious pick – but it was hard not to be impressed by the former West Bowling junior – a club that has produced its fair share of top talent in recent years.

Just like so many before him, expect Cassell to make his mark in Leeds’ first team under Brad Arthur next year.

Leigh Leopards: AJ Towse

Leigh’s academy and reserves system is just getting going after being restarted, meaning we’ve had to look into their existing first team for players that could break through in 2026. But former York winger Towse is one of those.

St Helens: Alfie Sinclair

Young forward Sinclair is our pick from a number of Saints academy prospects who could make a mark in 2026. He spent the bulk of this year with Swinton but Paul Rowley will keep a keen eye on him in pre-season training, you suspect.

Wakefield Trinity: Ellis Lingard

Lingard was given his Super League debut last season for Trinity against Salford – and he certainly made an impression with two tries in Wakefield’s 72-10 win.

He spent time away at Batley on dual-registration before featuring for the club’s reserves and academy sides too. He’s definitely a player with huge potential – and Daryl Powell has shown in the past he’s not afraid to blood youth.

Warrington Wolves: Ewan Irwin

Who else could it be? There’s a strong argument that Irwin is the most exciting young prospect across the whole of Super League – not just at the Wire.

Fresh off signing a new five-year contract after repelling interest from the NRL, expect Irwin to announce himself on the big stage in some style this year.

Wigan Warriors: Lukas Mason

There’s no shortage of players we could have picked from the Warriors given the rate at which they churn out talent. But young forward Mason, son of former Super League star Keith, is set for a bright future in our books.

He’s yet to make his senior debut at Wigan but he got plenty of minutes in the Championship with London and Oldham last season, meaning a debut won’t be too far away. One to watch.

York Knights: Kieran Hudson

In a similar theme to Bradford, we could have picked almost anyone from the Knights given how little Super League experience their squad has! But our pick is young forward Hudson.

A product of Leeds’ academy setup who has also had time at Castleford Tigers, Hudson will be keen to make a mark in 2026 with the Knights.