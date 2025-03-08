‘There’s a bit to get through’ – Paul Rowley offers honest take of Salford Red Devils financial situation

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley feels there is still ‘a bit to get through’ before the club are back on smoother waters, following the latest spat of financial trouble.

It was reported earlier in the week that the players and staff at the club had not received their monthly wages for February, which again saw the club put under special salary cap measures. The club have now paid these wages, a week later than scheduled, but remained under the imposed £1.2 million cap for their loss to Castleford Tigers last night.

This was the latest in a long line of financial troubles the club have had in the past few months. They had to ask for an advance on a portion of their central funding from the RFL, and were placed under the same special measures for their Challenge Cup fixture against Midlands Hurricanes and later their Super League opener against St Helens – leaving them to field a reserve side and resulting in an 82-0 defeat.

“There’s a bit to get through I reckon”

With the club currently going through a financial takeover, this will hopefully be the final money issue at the Red Devils, but head coach Rowley has said he and his players are still proud to represent Salford despite all the issues going on.

“I can only look after myself in that respect, but I’m very proud to represent Salford and I know all the boys are,” he said on Sky Sports after the 22-14 loss to Castleford last night. “We just want to look forward and represent this club and ourselves with a clear mindset and a clear vision of where we’re going.”

But, he spoke candidly about how there is still work to be done to ensure the long-term security of the club.

“There’s a bit to get through I reckon,” he said. “There’s a bit of fixing up to, on the field but mainly off the field and the mental stuff.

He added: “We’ve got to fix ourselves and move really quick in doing so.”

Following the pay issue, the players didn’t train in the week prior to their visit to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with Rowley revealing their Captain’s Run was their only session of the week, and the game was under risk of postponement too.

Reports have also emerged via All Out Rugby League that clubs are seeking confirmation from the RFL that the Red Devils did not receive further advances on their central funding to make the payment to their staff.

