Featherstone Rovers stalwart Gareth Gale has retired from the professional game – with the club’s in-limbo head coach Paul Cooke announcing it on social media as the Championship side remain silent.

Gale has spent the last six seasons with Rovers having made the step up from community rugby, proving to be one of their most influential and important players during that period.

Hailing from the town, Gale starred for Featherstone Lions before being given a chance in 2020 by Rovers in the professional arena. He would go on to make well over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 89 tries in 129 games.

That included a stunning season in 2023, when he scored a whopping 30 tries in just 29 games.

However, he has decided to bring the curtain down on his professional career at the age of just 32 – but unlike usual circumstances, the club have not released any information about the situation.

Instead it has been left to Cooke, who himself is waiting to discover whether he will have a job in 2026, to announce the news after revealing he had told Featherstone a week ago.

Cooke wrote his own tribute to Gale, saying: “Featherstone Rovers assistant coach and head coach in 2025 l had the pleasure of coaching rather than coaching against Gareth Gale.

“Gareth is a player I have always admired as a person who loves rugby league and as a coach coaching against him. Gareth is tough, durable and his human qualities shine through.

“As a teammate he’s always team first in his mentality, even when he was left out of the team he did everything to help team prepare as best to win the following game. When he plays you can guarantee 15 plus carries at least 100 metres, probably more!

“His aerial abilities both attacking and defending because of his height make him both safe defensively and a massive threat in

attack. But for me as a coach his defensive abilities as a centre or winger made him one of the best players in the competition, he reads opposing attacks and invariably shuts down passages of play coming towards himself and the players around him.

“I’l miss coaching Gareth, I’ll miss the conversations we had together about rugby league and life.

“I know I speak for all the coaching staff, other member is staff and most importantly the Featherstone Rovers supporters who absolutely love you as a player when I say we wish you all the very best in your future and we hope you and your beautiful family enjoy much more time together.”

Featherstone entered administration on Monday and are in a battle to make the start line of the new Championship season.

