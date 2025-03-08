England coach Shaun Wane admits Super League’s American adventure has whetted his appetite for this year’s Ashes series against Australia.

Wane was in Sin City to see Super League go Stateside for the first time in the competition’s history in an event run by the NRL.

Wigan Warriors, where Wane works on a part-time basis as a leadership and management director, thumped rivals Warrington Wolves 48-24 at Allegiant Stadium.

The match was the first part of a quadruple header which also saw two NRL fixtures played and a horribly one-sided women’s Test match which saw the Australian Jillaroos hammer England 90-4.

As he prepares to face Mal Meninga’s world champions in this year’s Ashes series, Wane told Love Rugby League: “Has Las Vegas whetted my appetite for the Ashes? Absolutely.

“Every week I watch the England players playing in Super League and the NRL.

“It’s all about challenging ourselves to get to the standards we need to reach to make sure that we win the Ashes. I’m sure that Mal is thinking exactly the same way as well, but being in Vegas was certainly a perfect week.”

As Wane plots to beat the Aussies, he believes the British game can learn from the weekend in Vegas which was organised by the NRL. “Yes, the whole experience was a lesson learnt,” said Wane.

“I thought the way the NRL looked at tries, the way it was refereed, and the sound inside the stadium was all very professional.

“I was really impressed and there’s no doubt that taking a Super League to America, alongside two NRL games, was fantastic for our sport.”

Wane applauded the work of Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski and Warrington counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick in making history by crossing the pond after effectively joining forces with the NRL.

“What Rads and Karl Fitzpatrick have done is fantastic,” added Wane.

“They have got eyes on our sport, which I think is the best in the world. The standard of the three mens’ games was high but Super League can go up against Penrith and really challenge them, there’s no doubt about that.

“That has been clearly shown in the past two World Club Challenge encounters.”

Panthers boss Ivan Cleary called Wigan a “juggernaut” following their grand slam-winning 2024 campaign.

Matt Peet’s side beat Penrith in last year’s World Club Challenge but a rematch was shelved this year due to the NRL champions facing Cronulla in their season-opener in Vegas.

There is talk of three games being played in Sin City in 2026, with one NRL fixture, a Super League clash and a World Club Challenge between the respective champions of the two competitions.

“I think that would be perfect,” said Wane.

“That would be the way to do it and I was speaking to Ivan last Sunday morning and he was saying exactly the same.

“If we could get the World Club Challenge played in Vegas with two other games from the NRL and Super League, that would be fantastic.”