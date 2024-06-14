A late Harry Smith penalty ensured Wigan Warriors edged past Castleford Tigers in a tight affair at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Smith’s boot may have been the difference between the side, but Liam Marshall’s brace also helped secure the two points with the 10-8 victory.

Despite the defeat, Craig Lingard’s men put in a much more competitive performance, and will arguably be the happier team (with the performance.)

Here are our ratings for the Castleford Tigers players.

Tex Hoy-7

The new recruit was a constant threat with ball-in-hand in the first-half, and he scored a fine solo try to give Castleford the upper hand. Wasn’t as busy in the second though.

Jason Qareqare-6

Fairly quiet showing from the Fijian international. Got his hands on the ball more in the second-half, but couldn’t break through the Wigan line.

Corey Hall-6

Solid showing from the Hull KR loanee, did his job well on both sides of the ball.

Sam Wood-7

Been a standout for Castleford all season, and was again very good against Wigan. Powerful in attack, and combined well with Senior too.

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors player ratings: 5s and 6s as below-par champions edge Castleford

Innes Senior-6

Had a couple of good chances, and threatened to break through the Wigan defence on multiple occasions. Drifted away a tad in the second-half though.

Rowan Milnes-6

Typically solid performance from Milnes. Steered his team around the pitch well, and also kicked his goals.

Jacob Miller-6

Combined very well with Sam Hall in the first-half, however drifted out of the game as Wigan got the upper hand.

George Griffin-6

Carried hard in his first stint, and continued upon his return. Also packed a punch in defence.

Liam Horne-7

Shifting across to 13 seemed to bring the best out of him tonight. He really fronted up in defence, particularly with his tackle on Patrick Mago, but his distribution skills also made them a threat towards the end. He was also decent when at hooker too, as usual.

Liam Watts-6

Had a very decent first stint, but didn’t have the same influence when he returned. He was typically strong in the carry though throughout.

Alex Mellor-6

Fairly quiet at the start, but grew into the game. He made himself known in defence in the latter stages, and made the most of his limited time on the ball.

READ MORE: Salford Red Devils player ratings as Nene Macdonald shines in Warrington Wolves win

Elie El-Zakhem-7

The Lebanese international was a constant threat on the right edge. His powerful strike running really helped the Fords get behind the Warriors defence, and he also combined well with both Jacob Miller and Sam Wood.

George Hill-6

Carried well against a much bigger pack, however was unable to add his normal stamp to proceedings.

Interchanges:

Nixon Putt-5

Only a brief cameo from the PNG international. Whilst he knocked on in his first carry, he did well with the rest of his involvements.

Sylvester Namo-8

This performance is exactly what the Fords have missed in 2024. Namo’s abrasive carries generated genuine momentum for his side, and he was able to charge through the Wigan line with ease. He still needs more minutes under his belt, but it was a great showing.

Cain Robb-7

Despite copping a yellow card for a high tackle, Robb was great against Wigan. He added plenty of zip around the base of the ruck and distributed well too. His defensive efforts were also great against much bigger opponents.

Matty English-8

He only joined the club on Wednesday, but Matty English gave a really good account of himself. English has built a reputation as an effort player, and he was exactly that against Wigan. He tackled hard, and carried even harder. Castleford fans will be hoping to keep him longer than two weeks if that performance was anything to go by.

READ NEXT: Hull KR star Ryan Hall’s first words after breaking Super League try record