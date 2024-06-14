A late Harry Smith penalty ensured Wigan Warriors edged past Castleford Tigers in a tight affair at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Smith’s boot may have been the difference between the side, but Liam Marshall’s brace also helped secure the two points with the 10-8 victory.

Whilst they ultimately came away with the victory, it wasn’t a vintage performance by any stretch for Matt Peet’s side. Here are our player ratings from Wigan’s cagey win over the Tigers.

Bevan French – 6

A quiet first-half, but got much more involved in the second. His solo break in the build-up to Liam Marshall’s second try gave Wigan some much needed momentum in the game, and took advantage of the broken field in the closing stages.

Abbas Miski – 6

Struggled to get a foothold in the game. Was starved of possession in attack for most of the game, however dealt with the high balls well and was again solid carrying the ball out of the backfield.

Zach Eckersley – 6

Youngster Zach Eckersley will again be better for this experience. He was good again in attack, and nearly broke through for a try in the first-half. Was caught out a couple of times late on, but overall put in a good showing.

Jake Wardle – 6

Was quiet for most of the game, but played a major role in Liam Marshall’s second try and was another player who took advantage of the broken field.

Liam Marshall – 7

Took both of his tries well, and was a threat whenever he got the ball. Another very good showing from the winger.

Ryan Hampshire – 5

Shifted into the halves tonight, but he couldn’t really make much of an impact. Distributed well in the latter stages though.

Harry Smith – 6

His kicking game is arguably the best in Super League, and it was again great tonight. He too grew into the game and helped swing the momentum back towards his team.

Mike Cooper – 6

A much quieter first stint from Cooper, however he did much better with his second and brought some punch through the middle.

Brad O’Neil – 6

Distributed well from the ruck, and was overall solid.

Luke Thompson – 7

Not a great first stint, but was great in his second. He added real impact through the middle, and swung momentum back towards the Warriors with the game in the balance.

Sam Walters – 7

Wigan’s back-row is particularly strong right now, but Walters made a good case to continue in the starting side tonight. He saved a certain try in the first-half, and was overall very impressive in defence.

Liam Farrell – 6

The Wigan skipper really led from the front in defence amidst the Castleford Tigers pressure. Was decent with ball-in-hand too when given the ball.

Kaide Ellis – 6

Typically solid through the middle, and stood firm when his team needed him too late on.

Interchanges:

Liam Byrne – 5

Wasn’t afforded many minutes tonight, but did well with what he was given.

Patrick Mago – 6

Didn’t have his usual impact from the bench, however was still fairly solid through the middle with some decent carries.

Kruise Leeming – 6

Continued the solid work from O’Neil, whilst adding his own unique dynamic to the game.

Harvie Hill – 6

Added plenty of impact when deployed from the bench. Was particularly good in defence, but put in some good carries too.

