Castleford Tigers are set to forge a unique relationship and link-up with one of the NRL’s biggest sides, Manly Sea Eagles.

The Tigers have agreed a partnership with the Sea Eagles which will potentially include players from both clubs swapping over the coming years, with a multitude of benefits for both clubs believed to be part of the arrangement.

Primarily, Manly will be granted exclusive access to rising stars in the Castleford Tigers academy, who will then be given a chance to crack the NRL with the Sea Eagles if they are deemed good enough.

But the deal could benefit the Tigers, too. The link-up will also allow young Manly players who are not yet ready for the NRL the chance to come to England and hone their craft: potentially playing for Castleford’s first-team as a result.

The deal was struck by Manly CEO Tony Mestrov and chair Scott Penn, who told The Daily Telegraph that the deal can produce some ‘special things’.

“We’ve been talking to them around talent in junior and senior levels,” Penn said.

“It’s about trying to attract the best youngsters from the UK. Castleford are creating great talent, kids who are potentially looking for an alternative pathway.

“A lot of their best juniors get poached by some of the bigger Super League clubs. I think we can do some pretty special things by setting up an exclusive pathway to the NRL.”

The Tigers hope that as part of their unique link-up, they will then be able to attract a better calibre of junior players when they are signed to scholarship terms – with the carrot of potentially being given a route into the NRL on offer if they are in the Castleford system due to the Manly link-up.

The deal has not been confirmed by either club, but is likely to be formalised in the coming days by the Super League side.

