Craig Lingard has officially ruled Castleford Tigers out of the race to sign Lachlan Lam should the star half-back opt to leave Leigh Leopards come the end of the campaign.

Reports emerged earlier this week of a release clause in Lam‘s Leopards contract which could allow him to depart the Leigh Sports Village ahead of 2025.

Dad and Leigh head coach Adrian has previously insisted that he and the club would not to stand in the way of a departure providing it was for a return to the NRL, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll have a fight against fellow Super League clubs on their hands to retain him.

Plenty of Super League clubs are in the market for a half-back, including St Helens who will lose Lewis Dodd come the conclusion of this season, with the Widnesian headed Down Under himself to join South Sydney Rabbitohs.

And though it was always unrealistic for Castleford to be in the potential race to sign the 10-time Papua New Guinea international, Leigh officially need not worry about the Tigers attempting to poach one of their star talents.

The Fords host Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon in Round 18 action, and in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of that game, Lingard was asked about the Kumuls ace.

He said: “Lachlan Lam would definitely interest me, it would be daft not to.

“But I don’t think that’s going to be realistic or viable, and whatever the contract is, it sounds like there are conflicting stories coming out of both camps (Leigh and the player’s management team).

“We are not going to get involved in that.”

Three of Cas’ quota spots are already taken up by PNG talent in the shape of Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo & Liam Horne.

