Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard has emphatically shot down a bizarre suggestion they are in the market to sign Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino.

Rumours emerged online in recent days that the Tigers were planning an audacious move for Lino, who is still under contract at Trinity going into 2025 and a potential return to Super League.

Lino is likely to be under enormous pressure for his spot in the team at Wakefield next year. The club have already completed the signing of Olly Russell from Huddersfield Giants, while Love Rugby League recently revealed that Trinity were also weighing up a sensational move for Jake Trueman.

Their interest in Trueman remains high, leading to speculation online that Castleford were sizing up a play in return for one of Wakefield’s biggest names.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, Lingard insisted on Wednesday during his pre-match media conference that talk of a move for Lino was wide of the mark.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “There’s nothing from me mate. Whether anyone at the club behind the scenes is speaking to him or not, but it’s news to me. It’s the first I’ve heard of that one so there’s nothing from my end.”

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by 2024 average attendance including Castleford

Lino has been a consistent presence in Wakefield’s Championship season so far in 2024, and would likely play a significant role next year if, as many suspect, they return to Super League.

But the Tigers have Rowan Milnes and Jacob Miller under contract next season and have no plans whatsoever to add Lino to their ranks.

The Tigers host Leigh Leopards on Thursday evening, 24 hours before the transfer deadline shuts, and Lingard confirmed that Castleford have no plans to add to their squad before the deadline.

They are likely to conclude the season with the squad they have, despite mounting injury problems. Youngster Fletcher Rooney will make his home debut for Castleford after winger Jason Qareqare pulled out in the final training session before facing the Leopards with a hamstring problem.

READ NEXT: NextGen: Meet the son of a Super League icon tipped to become a Castleford Tigers star