The 2024 Super League regular season may be winding down to a close, but it’s been another bumper year for crowds across the top division.

Fans have flocked to Super League matches in record numbers this season in a much welcome boost for the sport in this country. Leeds Rhinos saw their highest attendance since 2009, as 17,533 fans packed out Headingley in a fitting tribute to the late Rob Burrow. Elsewhere, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors have also seen increased crowds compared to last year.

But how do they compare with one another? Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to rank each Super League club’s average attendance in 2024.

12. London Broncos – 3,435

Coming in last place is newly promoted London Broncos, who have an average home crowd of just 3,435 this season. The Broncos highest attendance of the season actually came in round two, where 5102 people saw their clash against Catalans Dragons.

This is the Londoners first Super League campaign at their new home Plough Lane, but have also taken games to Ebbsfleet and the Twickenham Stoop.

11. Huddersfield Giants – 4,624

Sitting one spot above London, unsurprisingly, is Huddersfield Giants, who have an average attendance of 4, 624. The West Yorkshire outfit also saw their biggest home attendance in round two, with 6,812 fans watching them take on St Helens.

10. Salford Red Devils – 4,769

Just edging out the Giants into 10th spot in this list is Salford Red Devils, with an average crowd of just 4,769. There has been a lot of external noise surrounding the Salford Community Stadium again this season, but the club have delivered on the pitch and currently sit in fifth place.

In round six, their local derby with Leigh brought an attendance of 6,177.

9. Castleford Tigers – 7,561

Castleford Tigers attendance is a tricky one, due to the new installation of seats in the Princess Street Stand, which has actually lowered the overall capacity, but the Fords sit ninth in our standings with an average crowd of 7,561.

The club’s record this season came in round one, with 10,117 piling into the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in their opener against Wigan Warriors.

8. Leigh Leopards – 7,721

Just ahead of Castleford in eighth spot are the Leigh Leopards, who have an average home attendance of 7,721.

Following suit, though, their highest home crowd this season also came against Wigan Warriors as 10,308 watched the ‘Battle of the Borough’.

7. Catalans Dragons – 8,755

Heading over to the South of France, Catalans Dragons boast a very respectable average crowd of 8,755 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Les Dracs highest attendance came in their clash against St Helens in round seven, with 10,724 fans watching on that night.

6. Warrington Wolves – 9,085

In sixth spot, and sitting just shy of the coveted 10,000 mark, are Warrington Wolves with an average attendance of 9,085.

There has been talk of the crowd numbers falling on the Wire this season, despite their form under new boss Sam Burgess, but they did post a season high of 12,181 in their round 12 meeting with Wigan.

5. Hull KR – 10,151

Moving into the top five now, Hull KR just break into that all-important 10,000 mark with their average home crowd of 10,151 at Craven Park.

The Robins have posted some very impressive attendances throughout the 2024 season, but the best came in their round six match against city rivals Hull FC, with 11,050 fans in attendance that day.

4. Hull FC – 11,539

2024 has been the year of Hull KR, but Hull FC take the bragging rights in this list as they sit one spot above their rivals with an average attendance of 11,539.

The Airlie Birds have had fluctuating crowd numbers this season, largely due to their woeful early form, but their opening day meet up with the Robins saw the second largest crowd of this Super League season, with 20,014 packing out the MKM Stadium.

3. St Helens – 12,152

Taking the Bronze medal in this list are St Helens, who boast a solid average attendance of 12, 152.

The Saints’s biggest crowd also came in their grudge match, with their round six clash against Wigan Warriors drawing in an attendance of 17,980.

2. Leeds Rhinos – 13,632

Onto the Silver medallists now, as Leeds Rhinos come in second spot with a very healthy average attendance of 13,632.

The Rhinos have posted some decent attendances across the season, but their highest came in round 17 as 17,535 paid an emotional tribute to the late Rob Burrow.

1. Wigan Warriors – 14,356

Wigan Warriors can add this Gold medal to their ever-growing trophy cabinet, as the Warriors boast the best average attendance in Super League with 14, 356.

They also take the prize for the single best crowd this entire season too, with their round 17 clash against St Helens drawing in a whopping 20,152 to the Brick Community Stadium.

