Brits Down Under: Herbie Farnworth scores but tough day for Newcastle Knights trio

Brits Down Under is a weekly feature here on Love Rugby League in 2024, checking out how the NRL‘s British players get on every week.

Canberra Raiders and the Canterbury Bulldogs also have British interest, but due to them both having a bye week in round 19 none of those players feature this week.

Here is a full run down of the rest of the British interest in the NRL this weekend.

John Bateman (Wests Tigers)

Former Wigan Warriors back-rower John Bateman played the full 80 minutes for the West Tigers in their humiliating 58-6 defeat to Cronulla Sharks on Friday night.

Whilst his side suffered a heavy defeat, the Bradford-born forward had a fairly solid showing. He made 82 meters off 14 carries, and made 31 tackles too.

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

After coming off the bench in South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-28 defeat to the Dolphins, Huddersfield Giants-bound Tom Burgess played 30 minutes across his two stints.

During his time on the field, he got stuck into the hard yards and chipped in with some good work on both sides of the ball. Burgess made 51 meters from just five carries and also got busy in defence with 22 tackles.

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Lancashire-native Herbie Farnworth was back in action in round 19 following the Dolphins bye last week, but he was up to his old tricks again.

The former Brisbane Broncos centre was at the heart of the Dolphins 36-28 win over South Sydney. He was, typically, heavily involved in the attack; making an impressive 163 meters from 14 carries and he grabbed himself a try too.

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Former Wigan Warriors ace Kai Pearce-Paul, and the rest of the Newcastle Knights squad for that matter, had a tough time in round 19 as they fell to a heavy 44-6 defeat.

The back-rower played the full 80 minutes, and put in a good effort on both sides of the ball. He chewed up 82 meters from just 11 carries in attack, and also contributed 37 tackles too, at a success rate of 97%.

Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights)

Joining Pearce-Paul in that Newcastle Knights defeat was former Huddersfield Giants back Will Pryce. Pryce has made a good start to life in the NRL, and again got himself on the scoresheet with a conversion.

He also racked up an impressive 137 meters from just 13 carries in the defeat, and featured for the whole match.

Jackson Hastings (Newcastle Knights)

Will Pryce’s half-back partner and former Great Britain international, Jackson Hastings, also gave a decent account of himself despite the heavy defeat.

The former Man of Steel played the full 80 minutes against Manly, and was incredibly busy throughout. He took his fair share of the attacking load, with 96 meters from his 17 carries; and he also notched a try assist as he sent Tyson Frizzell in for their only try.

NRL Round 19 results

Dolphins 36-28 South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks 58-6 Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans 24-16 Parramatta Eels

Brisbane Broncos 26-30 St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles 44-6 Newcastle Knights

Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors all had a bye this weekend.

