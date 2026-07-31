Bradford Bulls suffer another THREE injuries in costly loss

Kurt Haggerty couldn’t contain his pride after his injury-hit Bradford Bulls produced a spirited display in defeat to Hull KR – while suffering another three injuries.

Already down to the bare bones, Bradford suffered injuries to Ryan Sutton, Connor Wynne and Guy Armitage as they went down 40-16 to the Robins, injuries that left them looking majorly disjointed at Sewell Group Craven Park.

It didn’t aid their cause but despite their loss, Haggerty was delighted with the efforts of his side.

“It’s quite hard to put it into words how I feel,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously, we were poor in the second half, but we’ve lost Ryan Sutton to a calf, we’ve lost Guy Amitage and Connor Wynne.

“We had players all over the place back end of the game. I didn’t know who was playing where at one point, but we’re a good set of soldiers. They keep turning up, and I think that epitomises the group that we have. The effort tonight, even though we lost the game, was pretty special.”

Haggerty saved special praise for captain Joe Mellor after two late try-saving efforts ina 48-tackle display.

“When you’ve got a captain like Joe Mellor who doesn’t say a lot, very much leads by his actions, he’s very black and white in how he delivers to the group, but when the level that he trains at, the level that he performs at, when your captain does that, everybody just stands up and follows. You’re going to do it tough.”

Haggerty is now set to give those still fit time off over the weekend to rest up after another taxing outing.

“I’m just going to go home, debrief, I’ll have a beer, I’ll probably give the lads a weekend off, they’re supposed to be in tomorrow, but I can’t bring them in tomorrow, they need to rest and look after their bodies, and I’ll re-evaluate Monday, but right now, I have no idea what my team’s going to look like against Warrington.”