Bradford Bulls ‘quietly confident’ of re-signing former Hull FC prop for 2025

Bradford Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll has revealed the club are ‘quietly confident’ of keeping hold of former Hull FC prop Franklin Pele beyond this season.

New Zealand-born Pele has scored three tries in eight appearances for Bradford since arriving from Super League side Hull FC back in June.

The 23-year-old signed a deal with the Bulls for the remainder of the 2024 campaign: but O’Carroll is hopeful that Pele’s stay at Odsal can be extended.

“Yeah absolutely, we love Frankie, he’s a great man, we really like him,” O’Carroll told reporters in his post-match press conference following their 54-0 win over Dewsbury Rams on Friday night, which can be viewed in full via Bulls TV, the club’s official YouTube channel.

“His fiancée has really settled here as well so we’re having conversations with him, he’s someone I’d certainly like to keep at the club and I’m hopeful we can do.

“But I also support him as well, his next decision is a real big one for him and he needs to do what’s right for him and his family.

TRANSFER NEWS: James Donaldson set for Bradford Bulls return after Leeds Rhinos exit finalised

“He’s 23, he’s still a young man and I think he’s got a lot to offer in this game and that’s what I said to him, even if that’s not with us, hopefully it will be, but I still think there’s a lot for Frankie to do in this game and we’ll wish him all the best if he moves on but I am quietly confident that we’ll be able to keep him.”

Bradford are currently second in the Championship table, having won 13 of their 22 games so far this season. The Bulls are 12 points behind League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield Trinity: and one point above third-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Next up for O’Carroll’s side is a trip to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday week.

