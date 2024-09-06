BBC make latest Super League broadcast pick for Round 26 with kick-off time altered

Hull FC’s home clash with Salford Red Devils in Round 26 has been chosen for TV coverage, and will now be shown live on BBC Two with a new kick-off time of 5.05pm (BST) scheduled.

The clash at the MKM Stadium remains on Saturday, September 14, with the kick-off time the only alteration made by the BBC.

Principal broadcast partner Sky Sports are yet to confirm their two ‘exclusive’ picks for that weekend, with it being the penultimate round of the regular season.

Accordingly, the full Super League schedule for Round 26 is yet to be locked in, but Salford supporters are now able to finalise their plans for their trip to West Hull.

Both clubs will undoubtedly still have plenty to play for when that clash comes around next weekend.

Salford still need to cement their play-off spot, currently sat 5th and two competition points better off than those closest chasing the top six ahead of the start of Round 25 on Friday evening (September 6).

Notably though, Rowley’s side have an inferior points difference to every one of the sides in the play-off mix, so if they are to seal a spot in the play-offs, it’ll likely have to be those competition points that carry them through.

If they’re able to beat Catalans Dragons at home in Round 25 on Saturday evening (September 7), a win at Hull in this Round 26 clash could see them mathematically secure that top six place.

Hosts FC meanwhile are still battling to avoid finishing bottom. As it has been for the majority of the campaign, the race to avoid the wooden spoon is between them and London Broncos.

The pair are locked together on six competition points ahead of Round 25, with only points difference currently saving the Airlie Birds from the embarrassment of being bottom of the ladder.

Due to their superior points difference, a win against Salford COULD all but rubber-stamp an 11th place finish dependent on results in Round 25.

