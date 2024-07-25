Bailey Hodgson: The lowdown on Leigh Leopards’ new recruit including possible position, squad role

Leigh have now confirmed the signing of Englishman Bailey Hodgson from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles, with the youngster penning a deal with the Leopards until the end of the 2026 season.

21-year-old Hodgson – whose deal spans the next two-and-a-half years – will arrive back in the UK over the next few days, and will be available for selection immediately for the remainder of the current season.

Here, we give you the lowdown on the Leopards‘ new recruit…

Bailey Hodgson: The lowdown on Leigh Leopards’ new recruit

Born in Hull, Hodgson is the nephew of ex-England international hooker Josh, who himself spent almost a decade in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels before hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

The youngster – who has one Super League appearance to his name – will turn 22 on September 5.

That one Super League appearance came for Castleford Tigers in October 2020, featuring in a victory against Hull KR played behind closed doors at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Come the following month, Hodgson had agreed a three-year deal with NRL side Newcastle Knights starting in 2021.

He saw out those three years Down Under, but with his time at the Knights ravaged by injury, he departed for Manly without making a competitive NRL appearance – featuring only in pre-season at first-grade level.

The youngster also appeared in pre-season ahead of the current campaign for Manly, but again failed to make a competitive senior appearance this year for the Sea Eagles.

Instead, he has featured for their feeder club – the Blacktown Workers – in the New South Wales Cup.

Hodgson’s possible position at Leigh and his role in the Leopards’ squad

By trade, Hodgson is a full-back – but the chances of him being a regular starter in that position come 2025 are incredibly slim given that Leigh have signed Australian ace David Armstrong from – coincidentally – Newcastle Knights.

The Leopards have also handed Gareth O’Brien a contract extension, so he will still be around next season, and Hodgson may well have to look elsewhere to slot into Adrian Lam’s side.

Worry not though, Leigh fans, the 21-year-old has been playing at centre for the most part of this season so far in the NSW Cup, with nine of his 15 appearances this term seeing him slot in to either the #3 or #4 role.

It could well be the case that Hodgson is used by Lam as another ultimate utility back. Leigh already have a few players at their disposal like that, including Darnell McIntosh who the Leopards brought in from Hull FC earlier this year.

A player with versatility is always a bonus, and something boss Lam and the team behind the scenes evidently look for in their recruitment search.

The reality is that Hodgson may well have to bide his time to get an opportunity of a starting shirt at the Leopards’ Den.

It took Umyla Hanley over a season to do so, only getting his break when Tom Briscoe got injured in Round 3, but the ex-Wigan Warriors man hasn’t looked back since getting that chance.

Given that Hodgson has been brought back to the UK and handed a lengthy deal, Lam and co. see potential in him. How long that takes to come to fruition remains to be seen, but Leigh’s recruitment since returning to Super League has been pretty spot on.

‘Trust the process’ is a phrase we hear a lot, and Leigh supporters will have to do just that.

