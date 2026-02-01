Australian legend Cameron Smith lands surprise NRL coaching role ahead of 2026

Rugby league icon Cameron Smith has taken up a surprise role with reigning NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2026 season.

The 42-year-old made a name for himself at Australian heavyweights Melbourne Storm, making 430 NRL appearances for the club in a decorated 19-year career.

After retiring in 2020, Smith moved into punditry, but has also held a role in Billy Slater’s coaching staff for the Queensland Maroons. This appointment, however, is his first at club level.

Cameron Smith joins Brisbane Broncos coaching staff as role confirmed

Per reports from Code Sports, Brisbane boss Michael Maguire approached Smith back in November, with the appointment now confirmed after the club posted a picture on social media captioned ‘welcome Cam’.

Commenting on the appointment, head coach Maguire added: “Yes, Cam Smith is officially on board.”

“We are fortunate for Cam to agree to join us. He has already been around the playing group.

“He spent some time with us during our camp in Toowoomba, and I could see the immediate impact he had on the players.

“It’s great to have him around to help our leadership group and our younger players and hookers.

“It’s incredible to have Cam Smith part of the Broncos. We are very fortunate to have someone of his stature around the place.”

As per those initial reports, Smith will work with the club’s senior leadership to help develop young players within the squad, including the likes of Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam – who he has previously coached at Origin level, as well as the club’s hooker contingent.

He has also already made a quick start to life with the reigning Premiers, addressing the squad at their recent training camp in Toowomba. However, he will not be at the club on a day-to-day basis.

While this will be his first time coaching in the NRL, it follows previous links with the head coach role at Gold Coast Titans back in July.

