He is one of the biggest stars in the world of UFC – but Alexander Volkanovski may never have stepped foot inside the octagon had he instead pursued a promising rugby league career.

Volkanovski took the headlines on Saturday evening by winning in the main event of UFC 325, beating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision to retain his featherweight title of the world.

It takes his mixed martial arts record to 28 wins and four losses, and Volkanovski became the oldest person in the history of the sport to defend a title at featherweight level on Saturday.

But one of the sport’s biggest stars was once a promising rugby league player in his native Australia.

Volkanovski’s sporting journey started with the Warilla Gorillas in the Group 7 competition back home Down Under. In 2010, he was voted the league’s best player before helping the Gorillas win a Premiership in 2011. He also won man of the match in that Grand Final triumph over Gerringong.

However, at 23, Volkanovski would walk away from rugby altogether to pursue a career in MMA. He started training in the sport in the rugby league off-season to keep fit before deciding to make an attempt to go professional.

It certainly worked, as within just a few years, the Australian had made his UFC debut and begun his journey to the top of the sport.

Since then, he has won the featherweight title in the competition on two separate occasions – with UFC 325 being held in Sydney due to the fact Volkanovski was topping the bill as the main event fighter and the defending champion.

And after defeating Lopes on Saturday, Volkanovski paid tribute to the home crowd.

“When they’re doing the right stuff I make the adjustments, that’s what makes a true champion,” said Volkanovski.

“Grit, determination, hard work, sacrifices. I make adjustments on the fly, stay composed under fire, I have them all and I couldn’t have done it without you – thank you, Sydney.”