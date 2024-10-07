Huddersfield Giants back Jake Connor is looking increasingly likely to make the move across West Yorkshire to Leeds Rhinos this off-season, but that probably leaves more questions than answers for how their squad looks next year.

Connor is capable of playing multiple positions across the backline, and whilst his versatility makes him a good option to have in the squad, it also throws up the question of where he could fit into the side.

Leeds recruited heavily in the backs division last year, and brought in overseas players Lachie Miller and Paul Momirovski to both of the positions Connor could play; so it would mean pushing one of these players either out of position or even out of the club all together.

But how will this change the look of their backline? Well, with that thought in mind, here is a detailed breakdown of how it might look wherever Connor plays in 2025.

If Connor plays centre

Whilst he has featured more at fullback for the Giants, Connor’s best position is centre. He shone here for Hull FC, grabbing the most assists in 2022 from centre, and he also impressed at both England and Great Britain in the past, so it could be a clever move to put him back here at Headingley.

That also then leaves some possible alternatives around him, and here is a full breakdown of the two potential backlines with Connor at centre.

Option one: Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Jake Connor, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

In this option, Connor would come directly into the centres to replace Paul Momirovski, who has been linked with a move away from Leeds since the initial rumours emerged of this bold transfer. Arthur has used current number three, Harry Newman, as a right centre in his time at the club, so putting Connor into that right centre slot could also potentially put Ash Handley onto that wing too, giving him greater service and in turn bringing him into the game more.

Option two: Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Jake Connor, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

Another potential option for this would be to push Paul Momirovski onto the wing and move Connor into the centres, if Arthur wants to keep the former Sydney Roosters man in his starting line-up. The Australian has featured on the wing for the Rhinos this year, and looked fairly comfortable too, so this is another option. Again, though, you would imagine he would go onto left wing with Connor and Handley on the right edge.

If Connor plays fullback

Jake Connor, Ryan Hall, Paul Momirovski, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

If Jake Connor comes in as a fullback, he would possibly push Lachie Miller out of the starting team all together; however this seems the less likely option at the moment. Miller got off to a shakey start in Super League, however he rapidly improved upon the arrival of Arthur, however having a player with Connor’s experience in the side in this position could help him develop long-term. Again, it seems unlikely Connor will come in as a fullback. This would then mean Hall would come onto the right wing, with Newman and Handley staying together as that left edge duo.

