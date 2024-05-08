Of all the clubs looking to do mid-season business in Super League, there are arguably none more active as things stand than Hull FC.

Under the stewardship of new director of rugby Richie Myler, the Black and Whites remain active in the transfer market and are looking to strike up potential loan deals to help boost their squad and turn their dismal early-season form around.

They have already done a handful of deals since Myler arrived, with the likes of Tom Briscoe and Yusuf Aydin arriving in swap deals, and Tiaki Chan coming in from Wigan on loan. If they want more loan recruits, here are some possible options.

Jake Bibby

Jake Bibby ahead of a Huddersfield game in 2024

Granted, the arrival of Briscoe gives Hull more depth in the outside backs – but Darnell McIntosh did leave the club as part of the deal that brought Briscoe back to the MKM Stadium.

And if they are in the hunt for another outside back, they could do far worse than check on Bibby’s availability. He has found opportunities difficult to come by in the Huddersfield Giants side this season, and is arguably likely to miss out on selection so long as Ian Watson’s preferred wing pairing of Adam Swift and Elliot Wallis remain fit. Could he head out for minutes on a short-term deal?

Danny Richardson

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Richardson had been made available for a short-term loan deal by parent club Castleford Tigers. If the Black and Whites are in the hunt for a creative spark, would Richardson be a player of interest?

Nu Brown’s departure did leave a hole at half-back – but that has arguably been filled by the return to full fitness of Jake Trueman. Jack Charles is also a player with huge potential – but Richardson would provide experience at a crucial point of the season without question.

Harvie Hill

Harvie Hill celebrates Wigan Warriors’ triumph in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers

The Black and Whites already have a strong relationship with Wigan, underlined by the recent deal to bring Chan in on loan.

With more frontline forwards available for Wigan than at any other stage of the season given the return of players like Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard, it may be that some of their younger, fringe forwards are available for short-term deals. Hill, who has already shown he belongs at this level during his time in a Wigan shirt, would give Hull’s pack a real lift.

Harvey Livett

Harvey Livett in action for Huddersfield Giants

The back row is a position Hull are understood to be keen to be searching for fresh recruits in – and Livett would certainly fit the bill.

He’s found chances difficult to come by at Huddersfield Giants so far in 2024, like the aforementioned Bibby. He’d be a good fit for a number of Super League clubs: including the Black and Whites.

Ben Davies

Ben Davies

The versatile St Helens forward has spent most of this season on the fringes, and is surely approaching the point where he needs regular game-time to continue his development.

Would he be a player of interest? Again, capable of playing in a position Hull are looking to strengthen – the back row – Davies is too good to be sat on the sidelines. Perhaps the Saints will, at some stage, consider a short-term move to continue his development. Hull would certainly be interested, you’d wager.

