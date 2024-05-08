Rumour Mill: Leigh Leopards star linked with NRL return as clubs circle

Lachlan Lam is being linked with a return to the NRL – with reports Down Under suggesting three Australian clubs are weighing up whether to make a move for the Leigh Leopards star.

Lam is reportedly subject to interest from NRL sides according to the Wide World of Sports, who are suggesting that Lam is ‘ready to come home’ and is in demand, with three teams expressing an interest in Lam’s management team.

The Papua New Guinean international has become one of Super League’s most impressive half-backs since joining Leigh. He linked up with the club for their promotion-winning season in 2022, before immediately solidifying his reputation as one of Super League’s best creative players last year.

He also wrote his name into Leigh folklore, after kicking the winning drop goal which secured the Challenge Cup for the Leopards at Wembley Stadium last summer against Hull KR.

There are several complications with any deal that would bring Lam back to the NRL. First and foremost, he is under contract for next season as things stand, meaning Leigh would likely command a transfer fee in order to release the half-back.

Secondly, there is the ongoing situation with Leigh coach and Lam’s father, Adrian. Speculation continues to link Lam with a move to Hull FC in 2025, and Lam himself was coy on that when asked about the situation on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference.

The report specifically names clubs including Sydney Roosters – whom Lam played for earlier in his career – Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs as teams potentially in the market for a new number seven next year.

Lam wouldn’t be the only Super League scrum-half going to the NRL either: with a deal already complete to take St Helens‘ Lewis Dodd to South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2025.

But it remains to be seen whether Lam would follow suit.

