Ahead of Friday night’s’s top of the table clash between the pair at The Brick Community Stadium, we pick out a combined XIII made up of Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars.

Only players currently available for selection have been considered and chosen, meaning that the likes of Wigan‘s Brad O’Neill (injured) were never in contention.

So, without further ado, our combined XIII of Warriors and Robins…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Possible debutants in England squad analysed including Hull KR and Wigan Warriors stars

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

There are a few absolute certainties in this 13, and kicking things off at full-back, Field is one of them. The Australian ace is lightning quick and has a rugby league IQ higher than most of us could ever wish for. Recently returning from injury, Wigan will be delighted to have him back for the run in.

2. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall scores a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

179 Wigan games, 147 tries for Marshall and ridiculous 28 in as many appearances so far this season. If you need someone to get over the try-line, it’ll be him. It feels like he’s been around forever having made his senior debut for the Warriors in 2017, but the winger is still only 28! Like a fine wine.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jake Wardle (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Three from three for Wigan, and another absolute must have for us. Wardle has been described as the best centre in Super League by plenty of people in the game, and we can’t disagree. He enjoyed a tremendous first year with Wigan, winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in their Grand Final triumph last October, and hasn’t been any less impressive in 2024.

WARRIORS: Remembering Wigan Warriors’ final Central Park match on 25th anniversary of iconic game

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku in action for Hull KR in 2024

Off-season recruit Hiku is our first KR pick, in alongside Wardle in the centres. Having enjoyed a short stint in Super League with Warrington Wolves in 2017, seven years on, he’s torn it up in East Hull. After moving back into the centres from full-back early in the season, the Kiwi international has found a new lease of life and has 15 tries in 27 appearances to date this season.

5. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Ryan Hall applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

Hall seems to have gone under the radar a bit this year in this blistering KR side, but he’s got 15 tries in 27 appearances and is on track return yet in a Robins shirt having grabbed 16 back in 2021. The veteran winger offers so much to Peters’ side in terms of his ability to tactically read a game, we couldn’t not include him.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Star man French oozes quality and can single-handedly win you any game. Getting him back fit was absolutely vital to Wigan’s title push, a man who’s truly electric with the ball in hand. On top of the role he’s played in teeing up others, the half-back has 16 tries of his own in 20 appearances so far this season and is another player in this XIII with a superb rugby league IQ, too.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Great Britain legend tips ‘new-look’ Super League Grand Final

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Hull KR supporters during their Round 17 victory at Hull FC

Lewis could well become the first-ever KR player to be crowned the Man of Steel, and if he is, then he thoroughly deserves the accolade. Ever a shining star, he’s been at the heart of the Robins’ success this year, receiving the man of the match medal from Sky Sports on countless occasions. 16 tries and 21 assists in Super League alone to date this season. Remarkable.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Not many doubted Thompson’s ability to return from the NRL and have an impact, but he’s been even more impressive than anticipated in a Wigan shirt so far, just an absolute monster both in defence and attack. Consistently playing big minutes, the prop has left his mark on pretty much every game, using every bit of his experience to his advantage.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Jez Litten in action for Hull KR in 2024

Notably, Litten hasn’t started for KR in recent weeks, with Australian team-mate Matt Parcell handed a starting shirt by boss Peters. As soon as the England international comes on though, he always makes an impact, and thoroughly deserves his place in this combined 13. Very few in the competition cause havoc out of dummy-half like Litten.

ROBINS: Hull KR the big winners in Super League table without Golden Point

10. Sauaso “Jesse” Sue (Hull KR)

Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

Sue has really stepped up his game this season, nailing down a starting spot in the Robins’ 13 most weeks. Just four of his 26 appearances to date across all competition this term have seen him named on the bench. An absolute unit in defence, he’s become tougher to stop going forward, too, with five tries to his name so far in 2024.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Kelepi Tanginoa in action for Hull KR in 2024

Back-rower Tanginoa has been one of the signings of the season in Super League. Yet to miss a single game for the Robins, the New South Wales native is an absolute beast. Starting on the bench more often than not this term, he’s come on and made a real impact – delivering in defence and attack.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Junior Nsemba in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

We couldn’t not have Nsemba in this team, especially on current form. The 20-year-old has been absolutely incredible for Wigan since being thrust into a starting role after Willie Isa’s injury, and almost appears a shoo-in for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award. Nsemba’s defensive stats are superb week in, week out, and his attacking stats aren’t far behind either.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2025 yet to be confirmed

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2024

Rounding things off and taking the final scores on the doors to 7-6 in Wigan’s favour is KR captain Minchella, who is among the loose forwards in Super League. Another leader among men and another absolute gem of a forward, there are only a handful of players across the top flight who have better defensive stats than the Robins’ skipper.