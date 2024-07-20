6 conclusions as Hull FC stun Wigan Warriors: Walker returns in style, brilliant Balmforth..

Hull FC produced one of the upsets of the season so far as they defeated reigning champions Wigan Warriors 24-22 on Saturday afternoon.

Hull claimed just their third win of the Super League season with an impressive victory over league leaders Wigan at the MKM Stadium: here are the big takeaways and conclusions from the entertaining affair.

Hull’s effort levels outstanding

It’s been a season to forget for Hull with plenty of change on and off the field: and whilst their effort levels were heavily questioned in the first half of the season, their performances have improved considerably under the tutelage of Simon Grix.

Every single one of Hull’s 17 emptied the tank against Wigan in what was a huge team effort. There was simply nothing left in them as the full-time hooter sounded, and they got their rewards: the two points, and a big boost of confidence.

Walker back with a bang

Jack Walker has had to wait patiently for his chance at fullback in Hull’s first team this year due to the emergence of exciting youngster Logan Moy.

But Walker was sensational upon his return to Grix’s side, scooping the man of the match award following a strong performance on both sides of the ball.

The 24-year-old scored the game’s opening try and made more than 100 metres in a fluent attacking display: but his best moment came in a try-saving tackle to deny Wigan winger Abbas Miski a try.

Uncharacteristic errors cost Wigan

Wigan threatened a comeback in the final quarter with tries from Brad O’Neill, Liam Marshall and Zach Eckersley but it was too late by that point, with Hull having led 18-4 at the break.

You’ll probably not see Wigan drop the ball as much as they did for a long time to come. The Warriors had a set completion rate of just 66 per cent compared to Hull’s 84 per cent, and when you’re set completion is anything below 75 per cent, then you’ve got a mountain to climb and rarely come out on top, which is what proved to be the case.

Matt Peet’s side made 15 errors, which is obviously way below their standards. It’s a shock result and it was an off day for the Warriors. They need a big response against Warrington Wolves next week, with the latter enjoying an impressive win at St Helens on Friday night.

Brilliant Balmforth

How good as young hooker Denive Balmforth been for Hull in recent weeks? You can see why the Black and Whites recently tied him down to a new contract.

The 20-year-old adds a different dimension to Hull’s attack when he’s on the field and provides a spark with his runs from dummy half.

Balmforth got on the scoresheet with an instinctive effort from close range and if he carries on this form, then he’ll be a part of FC’s furniture for a while to come, you’d suspect.

Hull’s plethora of youngsters come to the fore

If there’s one thing that Hull have done right this season, then it’s giving their academy products a chance to shine on the big stage. The Black and Whites have fielded more academy products in Super League this season than any other club, with 17 having featured in 18 rounds so far.

We’ve already singled out Balmforth for praise: but we must also mention Jack Charles, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin and Will Gardiner who all produced big efforts to help Hull topple Wigan. The future is definitely bright for Hull in that regard.

Dupree hits milestone

Wigan prop Tyler Dupree made his 100th career appearance on Saturday afternoon, with 27 of those coming in cherry and white.

It wasn’t the result Dupree would’ve been hoping for to celebrate his achievement, and the England international was sin-binned in the first half for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Hull centre Ed Chamberlain.

Dupree has enjoyed plenty of success in his short time with Wigan so far, with a Challenge Cup, Super League title, World Club Challenge and League Leader’s Shield to his name.

