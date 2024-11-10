Pacific Championships finals round-up: Kangaroos reign supreme, Kiwis survive, Kumuls miss out

The Pacific Championships‘ 2024 finals day has been and gone, with the kings and queens of the Southern Hemisphere decided at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Here is a round-up of everything you need to know…

Kangaroos reign supreme

The Kangaroos lift the Men’s Pacific Cup after their triumph in the competition’s final against Tonga

Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos lifted the Men’s Pacific Cup after a 20-14 victory against Tonga in the competition’s final, surviving a bit of a late comeback from Kristian Woolf’s side.

Going in 14-4 to the good at the break, Tom Trbojevic’s second try of the game two minutes into the second half had the Aussies in a comfortable position.

Haumole Olakau’atu and Eliesa Katoa both got over the line at the other end for Tonga, with the latter scoring in the 73rd minute to bring the scoreline to 20-14.

Ultimately though, it was the Kangaroos who held out to be crowned Men’s Pacific Cup champions for the first time.

Kiwis survive as Kumuls miss out

New Zealand perform the Haka ahead of their promotion/relegation final against Papua New Guinea

Most had expected it would be New Zealand up against Australia in that final, but defeat to Tonga last weekend meant that the Kiwis finished bottom of the Men’s Pacific Cup group and were instead involved in the promotion/relegation clash.

Opponents Papua New Guinea had won the Men’s Pacific Bowl, and victory here would have seen the Kumuls promoted up to the Pacific Cup for next year – with New Zealand needing to win to avoid relegation.

Michael Maguire’s Kiwis reigned supreme in the end, and by a comfortable margin – showing vast improvements from their defeat against Tonga to beat the Kumuls 54-12, running in ten tries in the process.

Jason Demetriou’s side found themselves 22-6 down at half-time, with Castleford Tigers ace Sylvester Namo getting their only try in the opening 40 minutes. They then endured a second half from hell, conceding six further tries.

As a result, it will remain as you were in 2025 – with New Zealand in the Pacific Cup and PNG back in the Pacific Bowl.

Jillaroos unstoppable

The Jillaroos lift the Women’s Pacific Cup after their triumph in the competition’s final against the Kiwi Ferns

It was a comfortable win in the Women’s Pacific Cup final against New Zealand for the Jillaroos, who ensured it would be a double Australian triumph with a 24-4 win.

Showing their class as they have done all through the tournament, Brad Donald’s side raced into a 12-0 half-time lead, with Tamika Upton and Tarryn Aiken both grabbing second half tries.

Leianne Tufuga got the only try for Ricky Henry’s Kiwi Ferns, with that effort coming late on, but the scoreline still had the comfortable look Australia’s performance had deserved.

The Jillaroos are the inaugural Women’s Pacific Cup champions with no official tournament taking place last year when games were played out.

Fetu Samoa promoted

Fetu Samoa celebrate a try during their promotion/relegation final triumph against the PNG Orchids

There will be a different line-up in the Women’s Pacific Cup and Bowl next year, with Fetu Samoa elevated up to the top tier competition following a 34-12 win against the PNG Orchids.

Having won this year’s Women’s Pacific Bowl, earning a spot at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in the process, Jamie Soward’s side booked a spot in the promotion/relegation final.

Tahnee Norris’ PNG finished bottom of the Women’s Pacific Cup group, and as a result of Sunday’s defeat in the promotion/relegation final, they will drop down into the Women’s Pacific Bowl come 2025.

Samoa were 16-0 up by the break on Sunday, and ended up comprehensive victors with Jasmine Fogavini and Jessica Patea both getting on the scoresheet in the second half. Elsie Albert got both of the Orchids’ two tries.