12 players charged in first disciplinary of 2025 including serious biting allegation

Aaron Bower
Challenge Cup logo, Challenge Cup trophy

The Challenge Cup

12 players have been charged with offences in the first disciplinary round-up of 2025: including Goole Vikings’ Jeylen Hodgson being summoned to a tribunal after a biting claim was upheld.

The First Round of this year’s Challenge Cup saw a plethora of players charged, with three being referred to tribunals later this week. That includes York Acorn’s Josh Thompson, who was charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour and Maryport’s Oliver Metcalfe, who has been charged with Grade E punching.

But the most serious charge comes from a friendly between Featherstone and Goole, with two players charged and summoned to tribunals.

Rovers‘ Connor Wynne has been charged with Grade E punching after an incident involving Hodgson, when he alleged the Goole player bit him – with graphic images appearing on social media the following day.

That claim has now been upheld after the Match Review Panel charged Hodgson with Grade E biting, meaning he could be looking at a significant points punishment.

The RFL have confirmed that the new points system is still subject to review, with a decision on whether or not to remove historical totals from incidents in 2024 still to be decided after a backlash from coaches and supporters.

Incidents from Round Two of this year’s Challenge Cup and the weekend’s pre-season friendlies will be considered on Thursday.

The players charged are:

  • Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
  • Jeylen Hodgson (Goole Vikings) – Grade E Biting – Refer to Tribunal
  • Josh Thompson (York Acorn) – Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal
  • Oliver Metcalfe (Maryport) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal
  • Jordan Rice (Mirfield) – Grade E Questioning the integrity of a Match Official – Refer to Tribunal
  • Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Suspension
  • Craig Foster (Maryport) – Grade C Aggressive body language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine
  • Scott Carberry (Haresfinch) – Grade C Foul language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine
  • Matty Norton (Haresfinch) – Grade C Head Contact – £40 Fine
  • Lachlan Holmes (Dewsbury Moor) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
  • Jo McConell (Longhorns) – Grade C Trip – £40 Fine
  • Robbie Valentine (Ince Rose Bridge) – Grade C Striking – £40 Fine

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Giants weigh up move for former Castleford and Wakefield star

Challenge Cup Featherstone Rovers

Related Articles