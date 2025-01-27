12 players have been charged with offences in the first disciplinary round-up of 2025: including Goole Vikings’ Jeylen Hodgson being summoned to a tribunal after a biting claim was upheld.

The First Round of this year’s Challenge Cup saw a plethora of players charged, with three being referred to tribunals later this week. That includes York Acorn’s Josh Thompson, who was charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour and Maryport’s Oliver Metcalfe, who has been charged with Grade E punching.

But the most serious charge comes from a friendly between Featherstone and Goole, with two players charged and summoned to tribunals.

Rovers‘ Connor Wynne has been charged with Grade E punching after an incident involving Hodgson, when he alleged the Goole player bit him – with graphic images appearing on social media the following day.

That claim has now been upheld after the Match Review Panel charged Hodgson with Grade E biting, meaning he could be looking at a significant points punishment.

The RFL have confirmed that the new points system is still subject to review, with a decision on whether or not to remove historical totals from incidents in 2024 still to be decided after a backlash from coaches and supporters.

Incidents from Round Two of this year’s Challenge Cup and the weekend’s pre-season friendlies will be considered on Thursday.

The players charged are:

Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Jeylen Hodgson (Goole Vikings) – Grade E Biting – Refer to Tribunal

Josh Thompson (York Acorn) – Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal

Oliver Metcalfe (Maryport) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Jordan Rice (Mirfield) – Grade E Questioning the integrity of a Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Suspension

Craig Foster (Maryport) – Grade C Aggressive body language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine

Scott Carberry (Haresfinch) – Grade C Foul language towards a Match Official – £40 Fine

Matty Norton (Haresfinch) – Grade C Head Contact – £40 Fine

Lachlan Holmes (Dewsbury Moor) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Jo McConell (Longhorns) – Grade C Trip – £40 Fine

Robbie Valentine (Ince Rose Bridge) – Grade C Striking – £40 Fine

