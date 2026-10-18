After much debate and discussion, we’ve locked in our Rugby League World Cup Team of the Week from the opening weekend of the men’s tournament.

Five games took place in the men’s international showpiece, with wins for Australia and Fiji in Pool A along with victories for Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Samoa in Pool B/C.

Without further ado, here is our Team of the Week…

Reece Walsh (Australia)

Full-back was a straight shootout between Walsh and opposite number Kalyn Ponga, who shone for New Zealand in their narrow 24-22 defeat to Australia. It’s Kangaroos star Walsh who just gets the nod though after a scintillating individual display, with his a starring role in what appears likely to prove an all-important win in terms of finishing top.

Sualauvi Fa’alogo (Samoa)

Samoa pummelled France 78-4 and having been introduced off the interchange bench early on, Fa’alogo took his chance with both hands – ending the day with four tries to his name. The Melbourne Storm star was electric throughout and showed no mercy as he helped put Les Bleus to the sword in style. Superb.

Casey McLean (New Zealand)

New Zealand were truly unfortunate not to topple Australia, with centre McLean – who grabbed the first try of the World Cup with an absolutely ridiculous finish three minutes into that clash – earning a spot in this side having chalked up 176 metres including 42 post-contact in a front-foot display.

Waqa Blake (Fiji)

Bradford ace Blake was a leading figure in Fiji’s 40-12 victory over the Cook Islands, with 106 of his 188 metres made post-contact. The Kuki’s couldn’t contain him, with the winger darting from dummy-half on a couple of occasions and getting his name on the scoresheet with a try in a first half which saw the result put beyond any doubt.

Jack Bostock (Australia)

The man of the moment and the match winner. Bostock grabbed a hat-trick on his Test debut for Kevin Walters’ side, and without him, they would not have been in with a sniff of beating the Kiwis. His 235 metres was the highest total of anyone in the green and gold jersey. Remarkable work.

Gairo Voro (Papua New Guinea)

Having scooped the Championship Player of the Year award, London ace Voro has continued his blistering form on the biggest international stage of them all, starring in the Kumuls’ 42-18 victory over Lebanon in Port Moresby. He grabbed a try and helped to carve open the Lebanese defence in a dominant second half which will live long in the memory.

Brandon Wakeham (Fiji)

Wakeham was the man that made it all happen for Fiji in their big win over the Cook Islands, feeding people at the right time to help the Bati break through the Kuki’s defensive line time and time again. The architect managed to convert six of his seven attempts from the tee, too, to help evidence Fiji’s dominance on the scoreboard.

Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)

Tonga’s 30-12 win over England largely came as a result of their pack’s efforts, and Fonua-Blake had a starring role, as you may have expected him to. The Cronulla Sharks powerhouse punched through England with 122 metres made in just ten carries, and made 22 tackles to keep Brian McDermott’s side at bay.

Benaiah Ioelu (Samoa)

Ioelu let his quality shine through in abundance as Samoa swept France aside, scoring two tries of his own and teeing another up to register an assist. Those moments of execution at the top end of the field were reward for an all-round excellent display on both sides of the ball.

Stefano Utoikamanu (Tonga)

Utoikamanu clocked up 45 minutes on the field across two stints as Tonga beat England, and more than made his mark. The prop’s try was his crowning moment, coming amid a display which delivered 126 metres and 26 tackles. A difference maker, without any doubt.

Isaiah Papali’i (New Zealand)

A seriously good performance from Papali’i as the Kiwis narrowly lost out to Australia, with 125 metres chalked up, including 49 made post-contact. The back-rower was monstrous on the other side of the ball, too, producing a whopping 37 tackles.

Papali’i edged in this Team of the Week over Tonga’s Haumole Olakau’atu, who produced an immense display which included a try as they beat England.

Nixon Putt (Papua New Guinea)

Cas fans, remember this guy!? Putt was absolutely outstanding for PNG as they beat Lebanon, playing 80 minutes in the back-row and clocking up over 200 metres as well as scoring a try. 27 tackles made on the other side of the ball, too. So good!

Isaah Yeo (Australia)

Yeo has led through his actions at club and international level for years, and the Australia captain was mightily impressive again as they edged past New Zealand, with 53 tackles made – the most of any player on the field. That sort of contribution is huge in these type of games.

Fiji’s Caleb Navale was desperately unlucky not to make it in here, it must be said.