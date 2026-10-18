1.034 million tuned in to watch Australian broadcaster Channel 7‘s coverage of Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup clash between England and Tonga, it’s been confirmed.

Down Under, every single game from this autumn’s international showpiece is being screened by Channel 7, with their match feed also utilised by Premier Sports, the Ireland-based broadcaster responsible for showing the World Cup on this side of the globe.

England’s games at the World Cup see commentary provided by legendary caller Andrew Voss and the nation’s most-capped men’s player ever, James Graham.

And on Saturday, the pair were on duty as Brian McDermott’s reign began with a 30-12 defeat to Tonga, leaving England’s World Cup campaign in serious danger of being over before its even begun.

While there was little to celebrate for those of an England persuasion on the field, off it, the viewing figures for Saturday’s clash make for great reading.

Over 1 million watch England-Tonga clash as HUGE viewing figures revealed

Channel 7 have released their figures for the England-Tonga bout, confirming that 1.034 million tuned in to their broadcast, including 337,000 who watched on demand.

Those watching on demand include those who watched the game back following its conclusion.

The Australian broadcaster have also confirmed that their coverage of the clash had a total audience reach of 2.383 million!

Elsewhere, the figures for both the Papua New Guinea-Lebanon (men’s) and England-Wales (women’s) games which preceded England-Tonga have also been revealed.

305,000 saw PNG’s big win in Port Moresby as they thumped the Cedars 42-18, largely courtesy of a dominant second half showing on home soil.

The Kumuls’ success saw 127,000 watch on demand with Channel 7‘s total audience reach for that broadcast coming in at 805,000.

England’s women meanwhile were rampant throughout against Wales, cantering to a 70-6 victory in Perth. Their big win was watched on Channel 7 by 310,000, including 122,000 on demand.

With a clash against the Jillaroos next up for Stuart Barrow’s side, their opening clash against Wales saw a total audience reach of 942,000 on Channel 7.