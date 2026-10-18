Sheffield Eagles have announced that Ryan Sheridan will become their new head coach for the 2027 Championship season.

Sheridan has had a long and successful career as an assistant coach with a number of Super League clubs, most recently Catalans Dragons. He has worked under Steve McNamara, Joel Tomkins and John Cartwright – but has now departed Perpignan for a new challenge back in England.

And it is a move that brings him full circle, with Sheridan taking charge of the club that gave him his professional debut as a player over 30 years ago.

Ryan Sheridan makes Sheffield switch

Sheridan made his debut for the Eagles in December 1991 and went on to become a regular with the Eagles across the final years of the sport’s winter rugby existence.

But when Super League began, Sheridan made the move to Leeds Rhinos – where he became a stalwart of their side around the turn of the century.

Sheridan went on to make almost 200 appearances at Headingley and played a hugely pivotal role in their 1999 Challenge Cup victory over London Broncos at Wembley. He also played in the very first Super League Grand Final for Leeds as they lost to Wigan Warriors.

His playing career finished with spells at Widnes, Castleford and Dewsbury before a long coaching career. He was with Daryl Powell throughout their hugely successful spell at the Tigers, and went on to work with Powell at Warrington Wolves, too.

He took charge of Catalans on an interim basis this year, but he will now have a head coaching role for the very first time on a permanent basis with Sheffield, as Sheridan succeeds Craig Lingard.

Sheridan addresses Sheffield move

The former half-back admits it is an honour to return to the club where he started as a player 35 years ago, saying: “I am really excited to be back at the Eagles where I started my playing career over 35 years ago, so this is a full circle moment for me.

“This club gave me an opportunity and a start all those years ago, it gave me what was to become an unbelievable journey in rugby league.

“This is a new journey for me now, after speaking with Jeremy (Levine) about his vision for the Eagles and his passion to see the club grow and become successful, it was something that I wanted to be a part of.

“To become the head coach of the Eagles is a huge honour for me, I can’t wait to get started and help the club move forward into an exciting future ahead.”