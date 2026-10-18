No disciplinary charges have been dished out by the Rugby League World Cup’s Match Review Committee (MRC), meaning all of England’s stars are free to play against France.

As confirmed on Sunday, the MRC have sifted through the first seven games of the World Cup between the men’s and women’s tournaments, with it decided that no disciplinary charges were required.

The seven games reviewed were those played across the opening weekend between Thursday and Saturday as follows:

Men’s

Australia-New Zealand

Samoa-France

Papua New Guinea-Lebanon

England-Tonga

Women’s

Australia-Samoa

Papua New Guinea-France

England-Wales

England stars learn fate as first 2026 Rugby League World Cup disciplinary verdict revealed

The only two games from the opening weekend of the international showpiece tournament that are yet to be reviewed are the two that took place as part of Sunday’s double-header in Newcastle.

In the women’s tournament, Fiji Bulikula ran heavy favourites New Zealand close, with the Kiwi Ferns eventually emerging 18-12 victors from a tight contest in Group B.

Then, the Fiji Bati swept aside the Cook Islands to kickstart their men’s campaign in style, cantering to a 40-12 win in Group A.

The MRC will review both of those matches on Monday and reveal their disciplinary verdict, handing out any charges they see fit.

For now though, it means that at least 14 teams – across the men’s and women’s tournaments – will have their full roster to pick from heading into the second weekend of the showpiece, barring any injuries.

The verdict means England forward Ethan Havard has not been further punished for either of the two instances which saw him concede a penalty for a dangerous tackle during Saturday’s 30-12 defeat to Tonga.

Kristian Woolf’s side were also penalised for four dangerous tackles over the course of the 80 minutes in Perth, with four separate offenders.

Addin Fonua-Blake, Tyson Frizell, Lehi Hopoate and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak were all pinged during the game by referee Gerard Sutton, but like England ace Havard, none of the quartet have received any further disciplinary punishment.