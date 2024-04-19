Wigan Warriors player ratings as Liam Farrell, Bevan French shine in Castleford Tigers win

Wigan Warriors returned to the top of Super League – for 24 hours at least – thanks to a 36-14 win over injury-hit Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium.

It is Wigan’s ninth win in 10 games in all competitions so far in 2024, with Matt Peet’s side having lost just one game since last July, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a number of impressive individual displays for the Warriors. Love Rugby League were in attendance at the DW Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Wigan side who have full momentum behind them..

Bevan French – 8

The guy is just box office, isn’t he? He can just create something from nothing. He scored the game’s opening try and produced two assists, with his cut-out pass to Liam Marshall being something you could watch back over and over.

Abbas Miski – 7

It was a steady game from Miski, who finished last season as Super League’s joint top try scorer alongside Tom Johnstone. He added another to his tally on Friday night.

Adam Keighran – 6

The Australian centre was going well until he came off with what looked like a knock to his leg in the 50th minute. He was two from two with the boot: both conversions coming from the touchline.

Jake Wardle – 7

It wasn’t the best performance we’ll see from Wardle this year, but he was just steady in the centres. He produced a couple of big carries.

Liam Marshall – 8

It was another strong display from England hopeful Marshall, who scored a brace, taking his tally to 15 tries in nine games so far in all competitions in 2024.

Ryan Hampshire – 7

Hampshire was back in the Warriors side after coach Matt Peet rested fullback Jai Field, and Hampshire didn’t let him down. He scored twice, passing a personal milestone of 500 Super League points in the process.

Harry Smith – 8

Smith guided his side around the field like he was does, and to great efficiency. He produced a tremendous chip kick for Marshall’s try on the half hour mark and his in-game kicking was on point all night.

Luke Thompson – 7

The England international didn’t play as many minutes as we are used to seeing from him this season, but he was faultless in the time that he was on the field.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Leeming, who joined Wigan on a four-year deal in the off-season from NRL side Gold Coast Titans, was given his first start since arriving. He played the full 80 minutes in what was a solid display.

Tyler Dupree – 7

Another solid effort from Dupree in both attack and defence, making plenty of carries and putting himself about in defence.

Junior Nsemba – 8

The towering back-rower played 80 minutes in what was just his fourth start in his 21 games in the first team. Nsemba proved to be a handful for the Castleford defence.

Liam Farrell – 9

It’s very rare you see Farrell produced a performance which is under 8/10. He has been Wigan’s Mr Consistent for a number of years.

Kaide Ellis – 7

The Australian forward was awarded the No. 13 jersey at the Warriors ahead of this season, and he hasn’t taken a backwards step. He put in a big shift in the middle.

Bench

Mike Cooper – 7

The veteran prop made his return from a knee injury and was good value. It was his first game since the World Club Challenge and he can take a lot of confidence from that run out.

Patrick Mago – 7

The Samoan powerhouse made a strong impact from the bench and drove the Tigers defence back with his explosive carries.

Harvie Hill – 6

Hill’s first involvement came in the 50th minute and the Cumbrian prop played around 25 minutes before coming off in the late stages.

Zach Eckersley – 6

The Warriors academy product made his home debut for the club, coming on for Keighran in the 50th minute. He got involved straight away and had a few nice touches.

