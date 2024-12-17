Wigan Warriors put the cherry on top of the icing on their 2024 as they were crowned the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award.

Matt Peet’s side completed the Grand Slam this year, becoming the first team in the Super League era to win all four trophies available to them in a single season.

The Warriors won the World Club Challenge back in February as they defeated NRL kings Penrith Panthers on home soil before going on to beat neighbours Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in June.

Peet’s outfit then secured the League Leaders’ Shield in September before lifting the Super League trophy in October after emerging victorious against Hull KR in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Peet and key playing trio Harry Smith, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell were in attendance at the awards to receive the trophy on behalf of the Warriors.

“Firstly, it’s a great honour to receive this award,” said Peet. “Wigan have got a history with this trophy and it’s success which Martin (Offiah) has been a part of.

“The club’s in good shape at the moment, we’re very alike, we’re very connected and it starts at the top with Kris (Radlinski) the CEO and we’ve got great ambition and we want success: but I think first and foremost we look after one another.

“We try to represent the town the best we can and I think in our sport that’s our strength, we look at how we can help our supporters and our communities rather than just what we can take from them, so it’s a great honour and it’s a privilege to work with these guys at the club, so thank you.”

