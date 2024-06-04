Wigan Warriors make appeal decision on Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree

Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree will miss the Challenge Cup final this weekend, after Wigan Warriors opted against appealing their suspensions, Love Rugby League has learned.

Keighran and Dupree were both handed three-match bans which ruled them out of the Wembley finale against Warrington Wolves on Saturday, and Matt Peet insisted on Monday that he had yet to make any decision on whether to lodge appeals.

He said: “I’m not exactly sure yet. I’m not sure, I’m going to get asked that a lot but I’ll hold stock on that and speak to a few people. We’ve got until tomorrow morning.

“I wouldn’t say we expected it but I was aware of the risks in picking thee team we did. It’s a week to week thing, you still know it could happen just because it’s the Challenge Cup final.

“We’re in decent shape and there’s going to be a bit to contend with this week but it’s the story of the game. There’s always been things going on in the background and it’s important it doesn’t take up too much of our energy.”

However, Wigan ultimately decided that they would not appeal the suspensions on Tuesday morning, meaning there are no tribunal hearings scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Keighran was banned for three matches after a dangerous tackle on Warrington’s Arron Lindop, which earned him a straight red card in the Warriors’ win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Dupree was also given a three-game suspension after a headbutt on Warrington hooker Sam Powell.

And after both were charged, Wigan have ultimately decided they will accept the suspensions imposed on the pair.

