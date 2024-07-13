Wigan Warriors: The jaw-dropping stats behind Ethan Havard’s performance in St Helens win

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard produced a mammoth display in the middle of the park in their derby win over St Helens.

The 23-year-old played the full 80 minutes in the front-row in Wigan‘s 16-12 win over rivals St Helens on Friday night: and his stats are equally as impressive as his minutes.

Havard, who came through the club’s academy, made a staggering 50 tackles, with 10 of those being from marker position. He also made an impressive 21 carries, busting four tackles in the process.

Just let that sink in for a moment.

The England international is known for playing big minutes, but 80 minutes in the middle in a Wigan-Saints derby? It’s nothing short of phenomenal and deserves all the praise he gets.

Love Rugby League caught up with Havard himself after the game, and he was as modest as ever when asked about his 80-minute stint.

“I enjoyed it,” Havard said. “It was physical in the middle, Saints’ line speed and aggression with their carries was strong like always but I think we matched it.

“My body feels good. Obviously it takes it out of you, some big contacts and stuff, but it’s what we train for so it’s something we’re used to.

“It’s (fitness) probably something that I work on quite a bit. I think fitness is pretty important but I’ll play as long as Matty (Peet) wants me to play, so I’ll just keep turning up.

“I reckon I grow into the game a bit (the longer minutes I play) but it’s just about doing the best I can in the time that I’m on.

“Both teams were missing a few players but I think everyone that played came out with a big performance. It was an intense game like every derby should be, so I’m sure it was good to watch.”

RELATED: 6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over St Helens: Trio’s enormous effort, Harry Robertson debut..

Wigan’s strength in depth, especially in the forward pack, has been a major talking point this season: and Havard says the competition for places in Matt Peet’s 17 can only be a good thing for the development of everyone.

“I think it’s good, healthy competition is obviously important,” Havard added.

“You know if you don’t turn up one game then you might not be playing the next week which is obviously in the back of your mind so that keeps us honest in our performances and we train hard together, we like to learn from each other, so it’s a good camp.”

Wigan’s win over St Helens saw them go four points clear of second-placed Warrington Wolves at the top of the Super League table, with the Warriors having a game in hand which is against Leigh Leopards.

READ NEXT: Bevan French injury lay-off confirmed as Wigan Warriors star set for lengthy spell out