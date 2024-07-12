6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over St Helens: Trio’s enormous effort, Harry Robertson debut..

Wigan Warriors went four points clear at the top of the Super League table thanks to a 16-12 win over rivals St Helens on Friday night.

The reigning Super League and world champions claimed the bragging rights at the Brick Community Stadium: here are the big takeaways and conclusions from the contest.

Bevan French blow

The biggest takeaway 90 minutes before kick-off when the teamsheets were released: and Bevan French’s name wasn’t on it.

There had been rumours floating around on the day of the game that French had suffered a hamstring injury, and those fears were confirmed come 6:30pm.

Speaking to Sky Sports pre-match, Warriors coach Matt Peet confirmed they would be without their star man for the next two months. It’s a double blow given the fact that Jai Field is also currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Harry Robertson debut

St Helens boss Paul Wellens handed a debut to academy product Harry Robertson, who played the full 80 minutes at fullback, with Wellens making the decision to put Jack Welsby in the halves alongside captain Jonny Lomax and take halfback Lewis Dodd out of the 17.

And Robertson didn’t put a foot wrong. In fact, he was one of Saints’ standout performers: safe under the high ball, good link up play with his spine, didn’t shy away from defending.

The 18-year-old even got an assist to his name. Being told you are making your first team debut in a Wigan-Saints derby is one thing, but producing the goods in it as another, and Robertson did just that.

Wigan’s hooking role

The Warriors were in somewhat of a crisis in the position of hooker this week, with starting number nine Brad O’Neill serving a one-match ban whilst Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber were both sidelined with injuries.

There was a shock in the press box at the Brick Community Stadium when the teamsheet was revealed as powerhouse prop Luke Thompson was named at hooker: but he didn’t play there. He played in his normal role in the front-row, and what a job he did, more on him later..

It was back-rower Liam Farrell and halfback Jack Farrimond who shared the hooking duties, and whilst it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t bad either. A smart play from coach Peet given the lack of options at nine.

Trio’s enormous effort

It was an absolute war of attrition at the Brick, with both sides completely emptying their tanks by the time the final hooter sounded.

But we must give a shoutout to Wigan’s forward trio of Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard and Kaide Ellis, who all played the full 80 minutes.

We’ve been used to seeing the trio play big minutes this season, so when you become used to it, it becomes expected. However, it should never be underestimated. Their bodies will no doubt be battered and bruised in the morning, but they ran their blood to water for their teammates against Saints.

Thompson has been the signing of the season in Super League.

A much better display from Saints

St Helens may have just lost their third game in a row, having gone down to defeats against Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers recently, but it was a much better performance from Wellens’ outfit this week.

They suffered a shock defeat to bottom-four club Castleford on home soil last week in which boos rang around the Totally Wicked Stadium: but there was applause from the Saints faithful after the full-time hooter in Wigan because of the manner of the display.

The Red V were without nine players for the derby whether it was through injury of suspension, and the young lads stepped up to the plate and did the badge proud.

The senior players came to the fore, too. Curtis Sironen caused Wigan’s defence problems on the edge whilst James Bell tackled anything that came his way.

It wasn’t the result Saints would’ve been hoping for, but they can take encouragement from that. They’ll aim to return to winning ways next week when neighbours Warrington Wolves are in town.

A Zach of all trades

Wigan will no doubt miss the superstar qualities of French over the next couple of months: but the club are renowned for their conveyer belt of youth.

Oldham-born utility Zach Eckersley filled the void at fullback left by the injured French, and he was outstanding on both sides of the ball.

The 20-year-old can play centre, wing or fullback. He played in the centres in Wigan’s Challenge Cup final triumph last month and scored in what was just his fifth appearance for the first team, and he played at fullback against St Helens in another massive game in his short career, scoring a try and providing an assist.

Eckersley has a bright future in the game, for sure.

