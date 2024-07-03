It’s that time of the summer, when player contracts across Super League come under the microscope. Every team has players coming off-contract: and reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors are no exception.

The contract lengths of Wigan’s entire squad range from up in the next few months, to almost the beginning of the next decade, in fact.

Here’s a full breakdown of every member of Wigan’s first-team squad: and when their existing contracts end with Matt Peet’s side.

Contracted to the end of 2024

Willie Isa after Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers

There are four members of Wigan’s squad whose futures are yet to be resolved beyond this year. Forward Willie Isa appears destined to leave the club at the end of this season, with the status of prop Mike Cooper and utility back Ryan Hampshire also unclear.

Youngster Jacob Douglas is also off-contract, but he has an option in his deal for 2025.

Contracted to the end of 2025

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

Wigan have first-team players who are off-contract at the end of next season as things stand: and they are all fairly significant names in their own right.

Centre Adam Keighran, who signed a two-year deal to join at the beginning of this season, is one – while long-serving players such as Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and captain Liam Farrell are also off-contract next year.

Sam Eseh is in the same group – though he has an option in his deal for 2026.

Contracted to the end of 2026

Tyler Dupree in action for Wigan Warriors in 2023 – Alamy

Forwards Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago have signed new deals in the last year to take them through to the end of 2026 – with Mago’s deal also including an option for 2027. Tyler Dupree joined on a deal to the end of 2026 midway through last season, while off-season recruits Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan are also under contract for the same length of time.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree reveals American backstory including famous NFL relative

Contracted to the end of 2027

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

The group of players contracted until 2027 – so three more seasons after this – is a mixture of new recruits this season and players who have penned long-term deals of late.

The likes of Jai Field, Harry Smith, Abbas Miski and Ethan Havard are in the latter camp, as are young stars Brad O’Neill and Junior Nsemba. Wigan have clearly wasted little time tying down their best young British talent.

Luke Thompson and Kruise Leeming both returned from the NRL on long-term contracts at the start of this season, signing four-year deals.

Contracted to the end of 2028

There’s just one player in Wigan’s squad who has a contract that runs until the end of 2028 – but it’s a big one. Half-back Bevan French agreed a new long-term deal earlier this year which means he will be a Warriors player for the next four seasons after this one.

READ NEXT: Sky Sports pundit names Super League stars of 2024 including ‘Man of Steel elect’

Contracted to the end of 2029

Like French for 2028, there is just one confirmed member of Wigan’s squad who will definitely be in their squad for the next five years after this one, as things stand. That is centre Jake Wardle, who signed a new long-term deal with the Warriors earlier this year until the end of 2029.

Undisclosed

Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, Jack Farrimond

READ NEXT: The top 6 under-rated players in Super League: St Helens duo, Castleford Tigers star included