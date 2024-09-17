Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has dubbed Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd ‘the best kicker in the game’ ahead of the two teams’ clash at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night.

With star man Sneyd one of a number of Salford regulars rested by boss Paul Rowley for their final regular game of the campaign ahead of the play-offs, Wigan won’t come up against the playmaker.

But they could yet do when the play-offs come around, with the hosts seeking a second consecutive League Leaders’ Shield, which they’ll lift as long as they avoid defeat against a heavily-rotated Red Devils outfit on home soil.

Wigan Warriors coach pays ultimate compliment to Salford Red Devils star

Sneyd has scored 166 points in 31 career games against Wigan, including 20 points in six meetings with the Warriors during Peet’s tenure. All of those 20 have come from the tee, missing just one conversion attempt from a possible 11.

Cherry and Whites coach Peet noted the Red Devils’ #7’s dead-ball ability as well as his in-game kicking in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, saying: “Paul (Rowley)’s a smart coach who plays to his strengths.

“They’ve got two outstanding centres and arguably the best kicker in the game, there’s plenty of threat to contend with.

“Any team with a strong kicking game, it can put pressure on the opposition, but it can also get you out of pressure when you’re pinned in at your own end and you’re coming up with 40/20s or kicks that find grass, turning teams around and swinging the momentum of the game.

“It’s not just his (Sneyd’s) kicking game, it’s the commitment that Salford show to chasing those kicks and reacting to those kicks.

“It’s a huge threat, but also a huge way of them relieving pressure in big games. His (Sneyd’s) goal-kicking as well is obviously a luxury.

“We’ve got some good goal-kickers here, and he (Sneyd) is outstanding as well. It does make a big difference through the season.”

