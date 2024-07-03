Ahead of their clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night, Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Kruise Leeming is set for a spell of around six weeks on the sidelines with a Syndesmotic ankle injury.

Prior to the international break, hooker Leeming was forced off the field in Wigan’s 36-0 victory against London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium.

Leeming came off the interchange bench against the Broncos, and played around 25 minutes, but left the field in the early stages of the second half following a tackle from London forward Emmanuel Waine, which the Papua New Guinean was sin-binned for.

Wigan Warriors coach confirms extent of Kruise Leeming injury ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

Post-match, Peet confirmed he ‘thought’ it was an ankle injury, and so it has proven.

The 28-year-old is set to be out of action until mid-August, as the Warriors boss revealed in Wednesday’s press conference looking ahead to their ‘Battle of the Borough’ against Leigh.

With Leeming not included in his 21-man squad, Peet detailed: “Kruise has got a Syndesmosis, so he’s probably going to be out for around the six-week mark.

“Other than that, I think we’re okay.”

If the six-week timeframe is correct, Leeming looks likely to be sidelined up until Magic Weekend, when Peet’s side face rivals St Helens at Elland Road.

Before then though, there are two home clashes with Leigh, and one with Warrington Wolves as well as another with Saints, which comes in Round 17.

The Cherry & Whites also host Huddersfield Giants, and travel to both Hull FC and Leeming’s former club Leeds Rhinos over the next six weeks.

Jake Wardle was also forced off with an ankle issue in their victory against London prior to the international break, but has been named in Peet’s 21-man squad for Friday’s visit of Leigh, and Peet confirmed that the centre was at full fitness in his presser.