Wigan Warriors will be without Brad O’Neill for Friday night’s derby against St Helens – but the Saints are hoping to free Moses Mbye up after opting to appeal his suspension.

O’Neill and Mbye were handed one-match bans following separate incidents in their fixtures over the weekend, meaning both teams were handed a major blow in the run-up to this weekend’s meeting of Super League’s top two.

Wigan have ultimately decided they will not appeal O’Neill’s suspension, leaving them with a real shortage of options in the hooking role, as Kruise Leeming remains injured.

However, the Saints are determined to free Mbye to play in the game. They, unlike Wigan, have opted to contest Mbye’s suspension – meaning he will attend an appeal hearing on Tuesday evening.

If successful, Mbye will be cleared to play but if not, the Saints could also be facing their own shortage in the hooking department.

Daryl Clark did not feature in the Saints’ 21-man squad that lost to Castleford Tigers on Friday evening meaning that both teams could be forced to field unconventional options at nine for one of the biggest games of the entire season.

More to follow..