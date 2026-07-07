Wigan Warriors have been dealt a huge injury blow – with Jack Farrimond set to miss the remainder of the regular season due to a hamstring problem.

Farrimond picked up the problem in the closing stages of Wigan’s dramatic victory over St Helens on Sunday evening at Magic Weekend. However, he played on with the issue to help guide the Warriors to a big win in the quest for a top two finish.

But the young half-back has undergone scans in recent days and the Warriors’ worst fears have been confirmed – with Farrimond set to miss at least the next 12 weeks of action, Matt Peet has confirmed.

Wigan dealt huge Farrimond blow

With only ten rounds of the regular season remaining, it means the earliest Warriors fans will see the talented half-back again is in the Super League play-offs should Wigan make it.

That means that in the immediate term, Wigan will have to find another fit for the task of replacing the also-injured Bevan French – something Farrimond had done to superb effect throughout most of the 2026 season.

Warriors coach Matt Peet confirmed the club will look for a second opinion on the matter but confirmed the injury is severe enough to make public.

He said: “Jack Farrimond had a scan (on the injury) and it’s going to keep him out for at least 12 weeks.

“We need a bit more of an opinion on that. We need to speak to another consultant, but it’s a Grade 3C, so it’s a bad one. Now, it’s just about how we approach it, we need to decide the next steps for him.

“It was right towards the end (of the St Helens game). It’s testament to him, I don’t think anyone would have noticed (he’d picked up the injury).

“He’s been outstanding for us. We’re really disappointed for him, obviously for the team as well, but for him… he’s been excellent this year going from strength to strength and becoming a really important part of the team.

“We’re going to miss him, for sure. We’ve all seen that he’s getting better and better, firstly with his physicality but then also being involved with the tries. We’re made up with his development this year, all the credit goes to him.”

But the injury problems do not stop there for the Warriors either.

Junior Nsemba and Nathan Lowe set for big absences

Warriors forward Junior Nsemba left the field with a hamstring injury in the final stages of the victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium – sparking fears of a potentially lengthy absence.

Those fears have been confirmed, and while he will not be out for as long as Farrimond, Wigan will still be without one of their best players this year for at least the next month.

“Junior will be out for approximately four weeks,” Peet admitted.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the prognosis is also negative for youngster Nathan Lowe. He ruptured his hamstring during the first half at Magic, needing lengthy medical assistance with the game being temporarily stopped to allow staff to tend to the youngster.

Such is the severity of the injury, Wigan have been unable to get it scanned yet but Peet admitted he will be out ‘long-term’.

Peet said: “He’s not good. We can’t scan him yet, but it doesn’t look good. I better not say too much, but I it’ll be long-term, I would say.”

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