Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has called on rugby league to stamp out racial abuse in the sport after Junior Nsemba was subjected to comments online at the weekend.

The 22-year-old was the victim of comments on social media following the Warriors’ victory over St Helens at Magic Weekend on Sunday evening.

Wigan have consulted with the Rugby Football League and also reported the matter to police, and insist they are treating it with the utmost severity and importance.

But the Warriors have themselves spoken out about the abuse given to one of their star players.

Matt Peet condemns racial abuse

A very passionate and vocal Peet ended his weekly press call on Tuesday with a message to those who had been responsible for the abuse towards Nsemba.

He said: “I don’t know if some of you have seen the abuse that Junior got online at the weekend. We’ve spoke about it as a group,. the club is going to be releasing a statement.. but we’re not having it. I’m not having it.

“For a young player like him, it’s very important all his team-mates are 100 per cent behind him which they are. Everyone at the club is 100 per cent behind him.”

Peet then insisted those who were responsible for abusing Nsemba were welcome to come into the club and speak to the Warriors and the forward – but challenged the game on a wider level to rid itself of such horrific instances of abuse.

He continued: “The club will do most of the talking in a statement but as a game, as a club, we’re better than that. It needs to be stamped out, it’s not something we’re about.

“Those people that are doing that, hiding behind phones and keyboards, our club is open to them. If any of them want to come and speak to us and Junior, they can.

“But our sport is too good, there was too much good stuff over that weekend to promote the game as inclusive, and rightly so.. there’s rivalries on the field (but not off it).

“Like I said after the game the St Helens supporters clapping Nathan (Lowe) off is the good side of the sport and the majority of it. But if these people are associated with the game, then we need to take care of it.”

Wigan release strong statement

In their own statement, Wigan said: “Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club is proud to be an inclusive, welcoming and respectful Club, representing people from all backgrounds across our community.

“Rugby League is a sport built on togetherness, respect and opportunity, and there is no place within our Club, our game or wider society for racism or discrimination of any kind. “The club is aware of racist remarks made on social media about one of our players. We are appalled by the comments and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Our player has the full support of everyone at Wigan Warriors, including teammates, staff, the Board and our supporters. “No individual should be subjected to racist abuse, whether online, in person or in any other setting. Racism must be called out, condemned and eradicated. “We will report such matters through the appropriate channels and will work with the relevant authorities, the Rugby Football League and social media platforms to ensure they are investigated and dealt with properly. “Wigan Warriors will continue to stand against racism and all forms of discrimination. We remain committed to using our voice and platforms to promote inclusion, respect and equality, and to ensure our club and our sport are places where everyone feels they belong.”

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